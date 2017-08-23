Which side is she on?

While I agree 100% with this woman’s sign, her sentiments are becoming increasingly unacceptable, and by that I mean the bit on the right.
h/t: Barry
The only thing that needs to be going viral is this picture. pic.twitter.com/BDGgYqKHuP
— Hi, I Think I'm Real (@thinkimreal) August 20, 2017
I assume that you mean that it is becoming socially unacceptable to think that everyone is entitled to express their opinion, no matter how awful it may be, correct?
There are indeed many on the Left who disagree with allowing free speech for several of those groups. They call it “hate speech”, which isn’t really a thing.
I would just like to tell ThinkI’mReal, you go girl. But I don’t tweet.