Which side is she on?

While I agree 100% with this woman’s sign, her sentiments are becoming increasingly unacceptable, and by that I mean the bit on the right.

h/t: Barry

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 23, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under freedom of expression, freedom of speech. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Ashley
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 2:32 pm | Permalink

    I assume that you mean that it is becoming socially unacceptable to think that everyone is entitled to express their opinion, no matter how awful it may be, correct?

    Reply
  2. ploubere
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 2:46 pm | Permalink

    There are indeed many on the Left who disagree with allowing free speech for several of those groups. They call it “hate speech”, which isn’t really a thing.

    Reply
  3. Cate Plys
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    I would just like to tell ThinkI’mReal, you go girl. But I don’t tweet.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: