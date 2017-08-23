Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at least in the U.S. It’s National Spongecake Day, a pretty useless cake unless one mitigates its dryness by drenching it with things like fresh strawberries and cream. Does anybody eat plain spongecake?

I see from the news that Trump once again embarrassed himself last night at a rally in Arizona, reprising and defending at length his Charlottesville remarks but leaving out the “all sides are to blame” argument, something that CNN called a “77-minute presidential therapy session in front of thousands of supporters.” This is pathological: if he’s criticized, Trump later wastes a lot of time doing exegesis of what he said in inappropriate venues, trying desperately to show people that he was right. He also threatened to shut down the government in the autumn if Congress refused to appropriate funds for building his Big Mexican Wall, and intimated that he’d pardon the odious and bigoted Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio:

“Do the people in this room like Sheriff Joe?” [Trump] said to cheers. “So was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?” Trump asked, publicly testing the response to a pardon. “You know what, I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine, OK? But I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy. But Sheriff Joe should feel good.”

Never in my life have I thought that America would elect someone this unhinged and narcissistic. “It can’t happen here” my tuchas!

On this day in 634, Abu Bakr, Muhammad’s father-in-law, died in Medina, and was succeeded by Umar I, the second caiph of the Rashidun Caliphate. The Sunnis accept Bakr as Muhammad’s legitimate heir, while Shiites reject him. Because of this schism, millions of people have killed each other. (Oh, but it’s just Western colonialism!) On August 23, 1305, William Wallace (FREEEDOM!) was executed for high treason; and by “executed” I mean hanged until he was nearly dead, emasculated, disemboweled with his intestines burned in front of him while he was still alive, and then decapitated. People were cruel in those days. On this day in 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed the famous Molotov-Ribbontrop nonaggression pact, pledging not to attack each other (at the same time, but secretly. they divided the Baltic states, Finland, Romania, and Poland between them). The pact lasted until June 22, 1941, when Germany attacked Russia. On August 23, 1966, the Lunar Orbiter 1 took the first picture of Earth from its orbit around the Moon. Here’s that photo:

On this day in 1973, a botched bank robbery in Stockholm led to a hostage crisis in which, during the next five days, the hostages began to feel compassion for their captors, giving rise to the famous term “Stockholm syndrome“. In 1990, it was on this day that East and West Germany that they’d unite on the following October 3, and on this day in the next year, the World Wide Web became accessible to the public. Finally, on this day the skeletons of the last undiscovered members of Russia’s last royal family, Tsarevich Alexei Nikolaevich (a hemophiliac treated by Rasputin) and his sister the Grand Duchess Anastasia were found near Yekaterinburg, Russia, where the family and their retainers were shot by the Bolsheviks. The remains of the family were interred in 1998 in Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg; here’s a photo I took of their tombs on a 2012 visit to the Cathedral, perhaps you can transliterate the Russian: Anastasia, for instance, is on the front wall, extreme right. The Tsar and Tsarina are in the middle.

Notables born on this day include Georges Cuvier (1769), Edgar Lee Masters (1868), Gene Kelly (1912), Kenneth Arrow (1921), Barbara Eden (1931), Galen Rowell (1940), Keith Moon (1946), Shelley Long (1949) and Kobe Bryant (1978).

Kelly was a superb dancer, second only to Fred Astaire, I think, as a male dancer in modern popular movies (and it’s a close second). Kelly could even tap dance in roller skates, as he shows here in a scene from the movie It’s Always Fair Weather (1955). What a performance!

Those who died on this day include Abu Bakr (see above), William Wallace (ditto), Increase Mather (1723; love those New England names!), Rudolph Valentino (1926, age 31), anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti (executed 1927), Oscar Hammerstein II (1960) and Alfred Eisenstaedt (1995).

Eisenstaedt took many memorable photos, his most famous being a sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day in 1945, but I like (if “like” is the right word) the photo below of Josef Goebbels glaring at the photographer. Time Magazine gives the background:

The unsettling image of the Third Reich’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, glaring at photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt during a League of Nations conference in 1933 remains, 80 years later, one of the signature—and certainly one of the most unflattering—portraits ever made of any high-ranking Nazi figure. In the photo, Goebbels’s bony hands grip the arms of his chair. His tense posture transmits an almost palpable enmity. Hunched, wary, Goebbels resembles a seething homunculus. If any picture from the pre-World War II era captured the sheer malevolence animating the Reich’s ideology and actions, it was Eisenstaedt’s photo of Goebbels at the Carlton Hotel in Geneva.

Go here to see 21 other memorable photographs by Eisenstaedt.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a funny:

Hili: Hopless. A: What about? Hili: About hunting. Let’s go home – bowls there don’t try to hide from me.

In Polish:

Hili: Beznadzieja.

Ja: Z czym?

Hili: Z tym polowaniem. Wracamy do domu, tam miseczki nie próbują się przede mną chować.

And in Winnipeg, Gus inspects a blue jay feather:

Finally, some lagniappe: