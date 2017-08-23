Antifa: a handicap for the Left

Antifa, the loosely-organized network of “antifascists” that comprises largely anarchists and socialists, has never appealed to me. The problem is that while I like some of its aims: to oppose the Trump administration, to demonstrate against racism, to provide counterspeech in the face of odious speech, and so on, I nevertheless decry Antifa’s methods. Those include the use of physical violence against what they consider “hate-speech violence” (I detest physical violence unless it’s in self defense); the willy-nilly destruction of property and breaking of windows to demonstrate their hatred of capitalism; the wearing of masks to disguise their identity, many times to avoid recognition by the police; and their general hatred of police, who have in fact tried to protect them.

But many members don’t want to be protected, and come to demonstrations armed with sticks, brass knuckles, knives, and even guns. (In my usual but now unnecessary disclaimer, I’ll add that white supremacists, with their open display of weapons, are even more intimidating, and their views totally reprehensible. In terms of general ideology—save anarchism and violence—I’m very close to Antifa and not at all to their opponents).

Overall, though, I disapprove of Antifa and see them as one contributor to violence in these clashes. If they eschewed attacks on other people, their masks, and their wanton destruction of property, I’d be on their side, but I see them as damaging the Left, for any group that engages in violence loses some sympathy from the public. Antifa’s actions may even gain some sympathy for the white supremacists they oppose, though as long as that side also uses violence and carries guns, they’re not going to get any of sympathy.

CNN, which is not a right-wing venue, has a good article on the group, “Unmasking the leftist Antifa movement,” which includes a rare live interview (video at the top of the article) with some Portland members. (Portland, Oregon seems to be its unofficial headquarters.) The members, being cowardly, are of course masked. They do argue that the masks aren’t to hide their identity from the cops, but from “Nazis”:

In New York’s Union Square on May Day, a masked member of the Antifa group Metropolitan Anarchist Coordinating Council told CNN why he wore black bloc and waved a black flag. “We cover our face because the Nazis will try to find out who we are. And that is a very bad thing because they harass people,” he said. “We’re trying to stop them from organizing. … When they organize, they kill people, they hurt people, they fight people. And we’re the ones who are fighting back.” It’s a position taken by many Antifa activists: “This is self-defense.”

I think that’s not quite honest, for has there really been a campaign by “Nazis” to out Antifa members? Their real worry is, I suspect, that they’ll be identified by the cops when they break the law, something they admit they do all the time (my emphasis below):

Antifa activists often don’t hesitate to destroy property, which many see as the incarnation of unfair wealth distribution. “Violence against windows — there’s no such thing as violence against windows,” a masked Antifa member in Union Square told CNN. “Windows don’t have — they’re not persons. And even when they are persons, the people we fight back against, they are evil. They are the living embodiment, they are the second coming of Hitler.” Crow [Scott Crow, former member of the movement] explained the ideology this way: “Don’t confuse legality and morality. Laws are made of governments, not of men,” echoing the words of John Adams. “Each of us breaks the law every day. It’s just that we make the conscious choice to do that,” he said. Antifa members also sometimes launch attacks against people who aren’t physically attacking them. The movement, Crow said, sees alt-right hate speech as violent, and for that, its activists have opted to meet violence with violence.

This is a mantra we’re going to hear increasingly often: since “hate speech” is violence, it should be either banned or met with counter-violence—of the physical type. It distresses me to see many on the Left reassessing their view that “hate speech” is still free speech, and trying to find a way to stifle it. Antifa wants to shut it down by physically hurting those who utter it. Even the ACLU is pondering the issue, though I think they’ll come down on the right side. (I’m not overly concerned with their recent declaration that they won’t defend groups who openly carry guns.) The problem, as always, is this: who is to define and then censor “hate speech”? Surely we don’t want the government to do that, for that would, as a principle, give the Trump administration the right to make such judgments. I still favor the courts’ present interpretation of the First Amendment.

If you don’t think Antifa comes to rallies expecting and wanting a fight, here’s what happened during the June 4 clash in Portland between the alt-right and Antifa:

Before the June event, “we saw on social media that there was a lot of threats being put back and forth that gave us a lot of concern about physical violence,” Portland police spokesman Pete Simpson said. Hoping to keep June 4 from becoming another May Day, police created a human barricade. Officers stood shoulder to shoulder between two city squares — one filled with alt-right groups, the other with Antifa activists. After a few hours, it seemed peace had won the day. But then police caught whispers that Antifa members were planning to push past police into the alt-right rally square. Officers moved in with rubber bullets, pepper spray and smoke bombs. They pushed the masked Antifa activists into a corner and detained them. Many shed their black clothing and left it on the streets as police decided whom to arrest. “We did seize a large number of weapons or things that could be used as weapons,” Simpson said. “Everything from knives to brass knuckles to poles and sticks and bricks and bottles and road flares and chains. One hundred percent, they came geared up to fight if it would be allowed.”

Here’s Antifa on the cops, who, I think, are unfairly demonized (remember when they were called “pigs” in the Sixties?); many cops are good people, they have a dangerous job, and without them society would fall apart, as it did during the Montreal police strike of 1969. Who will maintain law and order if we get rid of the police? Antifa? Here’s what many members think of the cops:

Activists don black bloc [the name for their black clothing and masks], Crow said, as a means to an end. “People put on the masks so that we can all become anonymous, right? And then, therefore, we are able to move more freely and do what we need to do, whether it is illegal or not,” he said. And that means avoiding police, whom many Antifa members see as an enemy, as well as skirting the scrutiny Antifa activists often get from alt-right trolls on the Internet. Black bloc, one member told us, also unites the movement. For the time being, until they renounce violence and eschew their weapons, I’m giving these thugs a pass. In fact, even Noam Chomsky dislikes Antifa, calling them a “major gift to the right”. As The Independent reports, Noam Chomsky has launched into an attack on the anti-fascist movement and argued its actions are wrong in principle and it is a “major gift to the right”. The eminent intellectual, who is described as the father of modern linguistics, argued the movement was self-destructive and constituted a tiny faction on the periphery of the left. . . . . Chomsky, a leading voice on the left who is famed for his critique of US foreign policy, neoliberalism and the mainstream media, has now criticised Antifa. “What they do is often wrong in principle – like blocking talks – and [the movement] is generally self-destructive,” the 88-year-old told the conservative paper. He added: “When confrontation shifts to the arena of violence, it’s the toughest and most brutal who win – and we know who that is. That’s quite apart from the opportunity costs – the loss of the opportunity for education, organising, and serious and constructive activism.” Unfortunately, some have criticized Chomsky for this view, saying, mistakenly, that it comes close to Trump’s “both-sides-are-responsible” speech that tellingly failed to decry the bigotry of the alt-right. But Chomsky didn’t mean anything like what Trump meant: he’s simply abjuring violence as a useful or effective weapon. So I think Eleanor Penny, quoted below, is misguided: Eleanor Penny, who has written extensively on fascism and the far-right, told The Independent: “Chomsky treats the battle against fascism as a battle for moral purity than can be won when the left remain respectful, polite, and deferent.” She added: “But fascists have no interest in winning that battle. They don’t care about respecting free speech or the right to a fair trial; they’ve openly declared their murderous intent towards people of colour (and other undesirables) and they’ll pursue that goal by any means necessary. In this context, physical resistance is a duty, an act of self-defence, not an unsightly outpost of leftist moral decline.” Here she’s actually endorsing unilateral violence against fascists—on the grounds that their ideology is hateful. And by “physical resistance” she clearly means “attack.” But that won’t work. This is a battle of ideas and it will be won not by violence or weapons, but by better ideas. White supremacy is on the wane in America, despite the visibility of some of its supporters. Even most Republicans publicly decry bigotry. The arc of history is indeed bending toward justice, and, in my view, the best way to deal with white supremacists (I go back and forth on this daily) is to ignore them or, better yet, show up and mock them, as one guy did who marched next to them, drowning out their slogans by playing a loud tuba. Surely mockery is a better weapon than violence! When you’ve lost Chomsky, you’ve lost the far Left.