Steve Pinker’s new book

This 528-page book will be released on Feb. 27, 2018, but you can order it now.

The subtitle tells the tale, but you can read a bit more about it on Steve’s website or Amazon, which give the same summary:

The follow-up to Pinker’s groundbreaking The Better Angels of Our Nature presents the big picture of human progress: people are living longer, healthier, freer, and happier lives, and while our problems are formidable, the solutions lie in the Enlightenment ideal of using reason and science. Is the world really falling apart? Is the ideal of progress obsolete? In this elegant assessment of the human condition in the third millennium, cognitive scientist and public intellectual Steven Pinker urges us to step back from the gory headlines and prophecies of doom, which play to our psychological biases. Instead, follow the data: In seventy-five jaw-dropping graphs, Pinker shows that life, health, prosperity, safety, peace, knowledge, and happiness are on the rise, not just in the West, but worldwide. This progress is not the result of some cosmic force. It is a gift of the Enlightenment: the conviction that reason and science can enhance human flourishing. Far from being a naïve hope, the Enlightenment, we now know, has worked. But more than ever, it needs a vigorous defense. The Enlightenment project swims against currents of human nature–tribalism, authoritarianism, demonization, magical thinking–which demagogues are all too willing to exploit. Many commentators, committed to political, religious, or romantic ideologies, fight a rearguard action against it. The result is a corrosive fatalism and a willingness to wreck the precious institutions of liberal democracy and global cooperation. With intellectual depth and literary flair, Enlightenment Now makes the case for reason, science, and humanism: the ideals we need to confront our problems and continue our progress.

Some of its contents are probably previewed in Pinker’s 2013 piece in The New Republic, “Science is not your enemy“. This is a natural sequel to his last book, The Better Angels of Our Nature, where he made a persuasive case that, over the last two centuries, humans were progressing morally, violence was abating, and we aren’t going to go backwards (well, we may be in a slight interlude). In this one he defends the notion of progress, tells us what is now impeding it, and how to overcome those impediments. This may be one of his best books yet, though the last one (and The Blank Slate) are hard to top.

I’ll be reading it for sure.