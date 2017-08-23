Readers’ eclipse photos

If I’d thought of it, I would have asked readers to send in photos that they took of the solar eclipse. But several did anyway, and here they are.

These are from Michael Glenister:

I drove from Vancouver down to Jefferson, Oregon to see the eclipse. Even heading down the day before traffic was bad (the typically 2 hour drive to Seattle took 4 hours), and motels jacked their prices (eg. Super 8 in Salem wanted over $700 for one room for one person), so I made alternative arrangements. No matter where you were, or how off the beaten track the roads were, people were out watching the eclipse (example provided). Unfortunately that also meant we all headed home around the same time, so the congestion was terrible. It was a lot of work for a very quick 2 minutes of totality. That being said, the eclipse was in a word, beautiful. Pictures don’t quite get across the effect as the edges of the moon gleam. Imagine a really nice full moon, then imagine all but the edges of the moon are black. It almost looked like something you would see in Lord of the Rings or some fantasy film where an evil spell steals the sun. I just wish it could have lasted for hours. Anyway, attached are my photos. The pre-eclipse shots I took simply by taping my eclipse glasses over the lens of my camera. I then removed it for the totality shots. I also took a movie of the landscape during the eclipse to show how the light levels changed. I was surprised that even at 90% I didn’t notice much difference in the light levels.

This is a sample of how people set up to watch the eclipse on pretty much every road I drove on. Every rest stop was full of cars. Any quiet road on which you could pull off to the side had cars. Personally, I hunted for higher ground to try to catch the shadow moving across the countryside, and to set up my laptop camera to record it. The quality isn’t great, and the wind shook the camera, but you are welcome to check out my posts on my Facebook page. [JAC: There are several movies near the top of the page.]

A lovely photo of eclipse totality from reader Barbara Wilson:

We set up chairs and tables in our driveway in Corvallis, Oregon, and enjoyed the eclipse. Totality, taken with an ordinary camera.

And its shadow:

Leafy trees created crescent sun images on the sidewalk, lawn, and house. After totality the crescents pointed the other direction. That makes sense and but I was surprised. This eclipse was a great experience.

Before totality:

After totality:

Reader David called my attention to a photo (not his, I think) of one of the “eclipse viewing camps” in Oregon, where there were areas of totality. Look at all those people!

Unfortunately, I lost the name of the reader who sent these photos and description, but please write me if these are yours and I’ll give credit, location and any other information. At any rate, one reader photographed the eclipse through either a pinhole camera or binoculars and projected the image, which is this:

The reader went for a walk with his dog, and saw the reflections of the eclipse on the ground, having been filtered and projected through tiny interstices between the leaves of an overhanging tree:





And then, on the deck, similar shadows were projected through the holes in a metal table:

Finally, you may have noticed the absence of cats. To remedy that, reader jsp sent a photo of a great Cat Eclipse tee shirt: