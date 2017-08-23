Honey came back yet again

My duck Honey is clearly messing with me. After a full day’s absence, in which I convinced myself that she was gone and tried to accept it, she reappeared at lunchtime yesterday. We communed at length at lunch and teatime, and much corn and many mealworms were consumed, but this roller-coaster of emotions is unsettling me. When a friend pointed out that Honey seemed to be my “girlfriend”, I wrote a short ditty:

You’re plumb out of luck
When your girlfriend’s a duck,
For you haven’t been granted your wish.
There isn’t much thrill
In kissing a bill,
And her feathers smell faintly of fish.

But I love her dearly. Here she is from yesterday (note the big flight feathers: she’s good to go):

I just went downstairs to give her breakfast. She’s gone again. . .

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 23, 2017 at 7:15 am and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 7:36 am | Permalink

    To be honest, ProfCC(E), I don’t think she’s “messing with you”. It sounds like she’s conflicted between a drive to migrate, and confidence in a food source.
    Duck behaviour experts may well have other opinions, but I suspect that you’re going to have to apply a degree of “tough love” and close the cupboard door.

    Reply
  2. Randy schenck
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    Please report in if anyone sees PCC purchasing ultralight aircraft.

    Reply
  3. Liz
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 7:39 am | Permalink

    Giving Stephen Stills a run for his money. It’s lovely.

    Reply
  4. bbenzon
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 7:39 am | Permalink

    The Devil made me do it.

    A quick search of the web tubes turned up a script of the classic Marx Brothers routine in which they ponder – rather, I’d imagine, in the manner of Ms. Hili – the age-old question: Why a Duck? Here’s the crucial section (Groucho as Hammer):

    Hammer: (pause) Well, we’ll Passover that…You’re a peach, boy. Now, here is a little peninsula, and, eh, here is a viaduct leading over to the mainland.

    Chico: Why a duck?

    Hammer: I’m alright, how are you? I say, here is a little peninsula, and here is a viaduct leading over to the mainland.

    Chico: Alright, why a duck?

    Hammer: (pause) I’m not playing “Ask Me Another,” I say that’s a viaduct.

    Chico: Alright! Why a duck? Why that…why a duck? Why a no chicken?

    Hammer: Well, I don’t know why a no chicken; I’m a stranger here myself. All I know is that it’s a viaduct. You try to cross over there a chicken and you’ll find out why a duck.

    Chico: When I go someplace I just…

    Hammer: (interrupts) It’s…It’s deep water, that’s why a duck. It’s deep water.

    Chico: That’s why a duck…

    Hammer: Look…look, suppose you were out horseback riding and you came to that stream and you wanted to ford over…You couldn’t make it, it’s too deep!

    Chico: Well, why do you want with a Ford if you gotta horse?

    Hammer: Well, I’m sorry the matter ever came up. All I know is that it’s a viaduct.

    Chico: Now look, alright, I catch ona why a horse, why a chicken, why a this, why a that…I no catch ona why a duck.

    Hammer: I was only fooling…I was only fooling. They’re gonna build a tunnel there in the morning. Now is that clear to you?

    Chico: Yes, everything excepta why a duck.

    Hammer: Well, that’s fine…then we can go ahead with this thing.

    Here’s a YouTube clip:

    Reply
  5. ladyatheist
    Posted August 23, 2017 at 7:53 am | Permalink

    Is that a koi fish photobombing in the foreground? Perhaps you should befriend the koi instead. They aren’t going anywhere!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: