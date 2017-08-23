Honey came back yet again

My duck Honey is clearly messing with me. After a full day’s absence, in which I convinced myself that she was gone and tried to accept it, she reappeared at lunchtime yesterday. We communed at length at lunch and teatime, and much corn and many mealworms were consumed, but this roller-coaster of emotions is unsettling me. When a friend pointed out that Honey seemed to be my “girlfriend”, I wrote a short ditty:
You’re plumb out of luck
When your girlfriend’s a duck,
For you haven’t been granted your wish.
There isn’t much thrill
In kissing a bill,
And her feathers smell faintly of fish.
But I love her dearly. Here she is from yesterday (note the big flight feathers: she’s good to go):
I just went downstairs to give her breakfast. She’s gone again. . .
To be honest, ProfCC(E), I don’t think she’s “messing with you”. It sounds like she’s conflicted between a drive to migrate, and confidence in a food source.
Duck behaviour experts may well have other opinions, but I suspect that you’re going to have to apply a degree of “tough love” and close the cupboard door.
Please report in if anyone sees PCC purchasing ultralight aircraft.
Giving Stephen Stills a run for his money. It’s lovely.
The Devil made me do it.
A quick search of the web tubes turned up a script of the classic Marx Brothers routine in which they ponder – rather, I’d imagine, in the manner of Ms. Hili – the age-old question: Why a Duck? Here’s the crucial section (Groucho as Hammer):
Here’s a YouTube clip:
Is that a koi fish photobombing in the foreground? Perhaps you should befriend the koi instead. They aren’t going anywhere!