Honey came back yet again

My duck Honey is clearly messing with me. After a full day’s absence, in which I convinced myself that she was gone and tried to accept it, she reappeared at lunchtime yesterday. We communed at length at lunch and teatime, and much corn and many mealworms were consumed, but this roller-coaster of emotions is unsettling me. When a friend pointed out that Honey seemed to be my “girlfriend”, I wrote a short ditty:

You’re plumb out of luck

When your girlfriend’s a duck,

For you haven’t been granted your wish.

There isn’t much thrill

In kissing a bill,

And her feathers smell faintly of fish.

But I love her dearly. Here she is from yesterday (note the big flight feathers: she’s good to go):

I just went downstairs to give her breakfast. She’s gone again. . .