I noticed this figure when I woke up. OMG OMG maybe we’ll get to 50,000 before I leave for Poland. (Humor me on this countdown; this will be the last post until we hit the magic number.)
-
« Home
-
-
RSS Feeds
-
Twitter UpdatesFollow @evolutionistrue
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
How do you know how many follow your blog. I get your updates through Feedly, but do you know that? Just asking because I don’t know.
He is talking about those who have officially signed up to follow – the infographic comes from the sidebar of the blog, and the tally which anyone can see for themselves is now up to 49,914.
I wonder how many there are like me? Maybe I’ll click just to make my presence official. 🙂
I wonder – Did Honey sign up?
99 bottles of beer on the wall…
(Someone had to say it!)
Now might be a good time to check that the “manage” button doesn’t have any foul-mouthed god-squaddies and the like lurking in “moderation”. Cull them now, so you don’t have to do a re-count later.