Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It's Tuesday, April 22, 2017 and the first Post Eclipseolyptic Day. It's National Pecan Torte Day, which shows how picayune the Foodimentary site is getting.

On this day in 1654, the first known Jewish immigrant to America, Jacob Barsimson, arrived in New Amsterdam, now New York. And in 1780, James Cook’s ship, HMS Resolution, returned to England without Cook, who had been killed in Hawaii. It had been gone from England over four years. It’s hard to imagine setting out knowing that you’d be gone so long—if you didn’t die during the voyage. August 22, 1849 saw history’s first air raid, when Austria launched pilotless balloons containing bombs against Venice (Venice was at that time under Austrian rule, but had revolted.) The balloons didn’t do much damage, but Venice surrendered anyway. On this day in 1922, Michael Collins, Commander-in-chief of the Irish Free State Army, was killed in an ambush during the Irish Civil War (the circumstances remain unclear). He was 31. The 1996 eponymous movie about Collins, starring Liam Neeson in the title role, is pretty good. Here’s the real Collins giving am impassioned speech at Cork (home of Grania) on St. Patrick’s day on the year he was shot:

Finally, on this day in 2007, the most runs scored by any team (or in any game) in modern major league baseball occurred in a match between the Texas Rangers (who scored an astounding 30 runs) and the Baltimore Orioles (only 3 runs). Here’s a video of the game’s highlights:

Notables born on this day include Claude Debussy (1862), George Herriman (1882; creator of Krazy Kat), Dorothy Parker (1893), Leni Riefenstahl (1902), Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr. (1934), Carl Yastrzemski (1939), Diana Nyad (1949) and Tori Amos (1963).

Those who died on August 22 include Richard III of England (1485), Jean-Honoré Fragonard (1806), Michael Collins (1922; see above), Jacob Brownowski (1974), Huey Newton (1989) and Grace Paley (2007).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Cyrus, strolling by the beautiful Vistula River, discuss evolutionary psychology, presumably after experiencing biophilia.

Hili: It’s said that our esthetic feelings are rooted in our genes. Cyrus: I too have read about that.

In Polish:

Hili: Apparently certain aesthetic sensations are anchored in our genes.

Cyrus: I read that too.

And out in Winnipeg, Gus is watching “Mouse Corner”, a part of the yard where mice live but he cannot reach on his leash. He gets lots of entertainment and nobody gets hurt!