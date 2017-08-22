My fickle duck

Honey has disappeared again, and who knows if it’s the last time I saw her. She was there much of the day yesterday, but came when I called only once out of three visits. She preferred to stand on the “duck island”, fitting herself in between the red sliders sunning themselves.
Perhaps the eclipse discombobulated her. I’m not ready to say she’s gone, so stay tuned.
Photo title: Honey Duck & the Sliders prepare to sing a medley of their Greatest Hits…
I don’t know much about ducks, but I suppose she is feeling the call of the wild.
This is the best picture!
Well, I had my regular camera (Panasonic Lumix) for one thing!
Honey is “ducking” you.
Where do you think the word came from?