My fickle duck

Honey has disappeared again, and who knows if it’s the last time I saw her. She was there much of the day yesterday, but came when I called only once out of three visits. She preferred to stand on the “duck island”, fitting herself in between the red sliders sunning themselves.

Perhaps the eclipse discombobulated her. I’m not ready to say she’s gone, so stay tuned.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 22, 2017 at 11:15 am and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Michael Fisher
    Posted August 22, 2017 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    Photo title: Honey Duck & the Sliders prepare to sing a medley of their Greatest Hits…

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted August 22, 2017 at 11:36 am | Permalink

    I don’t know much about ducks, but I suppose she is feeling the call of the wild.

    Reply
  3. Liz
    Posted August 22, 2017 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

    This is the best picture!

    Reply
  4. Sastra
    Posted August 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    Honey is “ducking” you.

    Where do you think the word came from?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: