Heather Hastie on the statue-removal frenzy and other issues

I’m a bit conflicted about the mania to remove Confederate statues that’s going on throughout the U.S. Yes, some people are offended by them, but they’re also a part of our history—an unsavory part, to be sure, but something we shouldn’t forget. After all, the remains of Manzanar, the California prison camp where many Japanese-Americans (citizens!) were interned, stands as a memorial to that ridiculous and offensive move. Should we wipe out the remains of Manzanar, too? Are we to efface every trace of the Confederacy? I’m conflicted about destroying every statue of Confederate soldiers and statesmen.

And what about Auschwitz? Should, as Heather Hastie asks in her new post “On Charlottesville and freedom of speech“, “raze it to the ground”? After all, it reminds people of a horrible time, and that, indeed, is its purpose. Maybe some Nazis celebrate the camp as the right way to deal with Jews, but I doubt that we’d want to destroy it and efface that history.

I do recognize that the Confederate statues were meant to celebrate soldiers and statesman of the secessionist South, and Manzanar and Auschwitz are meant to do the opposite, but in both cases we’re reminded of a history that we shouldn’t forget. Further, the statue destruction is getting worse: now there are suggestions to destroy statues of Andrew Jackson, who became President of the United States, and, in the Guardian, Afua Hirsch has even suggested deep-sixing Lord Nelson’s statue in Trafalgar Square, for Nelson was “a white supremacist and defender of slavery.” Well, Darwin was sort of a white supremacist, though an ardent abolitionist as well, and most Europeans of that era and before could be seen as white supremacists. Should we remove all their statues?

The issue is a complex one, and Heather has a solution:

I would like to see a different response to the statues. My preference would be the erection of statues to appropriate local or national heroes in the fight for Civil Rights alongside the monuments to Civil War icons. There are plenty to choose from, but I suspect that many in the South couldn’t name them. Their lists would dwindle pretty quickly after the names of Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, and Frederick Douglas. I think the erection of statues to Civil Rights heroes nearby Civil War heroes would be a better lesson for the future. Coming generations would see history advancing. It may be cathartic for some to destroy a statue today, but I’m not sure the action would have lasting value. For example, there are millions of people who have been abused by one church or another. What if they got together and went around destroying religious buildings or statues? I think a statue of Rosa Parks next to one of General Lee would be a better lesson. It would show how such people are finally taking their right and proper place as worthy of veneration by all. One day, hopefully, hatred based on race (or anything else!) will be a thing of the past. Its previous existence will be a curiosity rather than trauma it is now for so many. That’s why I’d like to see the statues remain – so people in coming years can see that there was a time when the hate was there, but it was overcome. The new monuments alongside the old would represent that visually. Also, in most places, what has made the statues a problem is that white supremacist hate groups have adopted them as a cause.

That sounds reasonable (though perhaps impractical) to me, and is unlikely to engender disturbances and violence, so go discuss it on her page.