Heather Hastie on the statue-removal frenzy and other issues

I’m a bit conflicted about the mania to remove Confederate statues that’s going on throughout the U.S. Yes, some people are offended by them, but they’re also a part of our history—an unsavory part, to be sure, but something we shouldn’t forget. After all, the remains of Manzanar, the California prison camp where many Japanese-Americans (citizens!) were interned, stands as a memorial to that ridiculous and offensive move. Should we wipe out the remains of Manzanar, too? Are we to efface every trace of the Confederacy? I’m conflicted about destroying every statue of Confederate soldiers and statesmen.
And what about Auschwitz? Should, as Heather Hastie asks in her new post “On Charlottesville and freedom of speech“, “raze it to the ground”? After all, it reminds people of a horrible time, and that, indeed, is its purpose. Maybe some Nazis celebrate the camp as the right way to deal with Jews, but I doubt that we’d want to destroy it and efface that history.
I do recognize that the Confederate statues were meant to celebrate soldiers and statesman of the secessionist South, and Manzanar and Auschwitz are meant to do the opposite, but in both cases we’re reminded of a history that we shouldn’t forget. Further, the statue destruction is getting worse: now there are suggestions to destroy statues of Andrew Jackson, who became President of the United States, and, in the Guardian, Afua Hirsch has even suggested deep-sixing Lord Nelson’s statue in Trafalgar Square, for Nelson was “a white supremacist and defender of slavery.” Well, Darwin was sort of a white supremacist, though an ardent abolitionist as well, and most Europeans of that era and before could be seen as white supremacists. Should we remove all their statues?
The issue is a complex one, and Heather has a solution:
I would like to see a different response to the statues. My preference would be the erection of statues to appropriate local or national heroes in the fight for Civil Rights alongside the monuments to Civil War icons. There are plenty to choose from, but I suspect that many in the South couldn’t name them. Their lists would dwindle pretty quickly after the names of Martin Luther King Jr, Rosa Parks, and Frederick Douglas.
I think the erection of statues to Civil Rights heroes nearby Civil War heroes would be a better lesson for the future. Coming generations would see history advancing. It may be cathartic for some to destroy a statue today, but I’m not sure the action would have lasting value. For example, there are millions of people who have been abused by one church or another. What if they got together and went around destroying religious buildings or statues? I think a statue of Rosa Parks next to one of General Lee would be a better lesson. It would show how such people are finally taking their right and proper place as worthy of veneration by all.
One day, hopefully, hatred based on race (or anything else!) will be a thing of the past. Its previous existence will be a curiosity rather than trauma it is now for so many. That’s why I’d like to see the statues remain – so people in coming years can see that there was a time when the hate was there, but it was overcome. The new monuments alongside the old would represent that visually. Also, in most places, what has made the statues a problem is that white supremacist hate groups have adopted them as a cause.
That sounds reasonable (though perhaps impractical) to me, and is unlikely to engender disturbances and violence, so go discuss it on her page.
The equating of a preserved Manzanar with a theoretical monument glorifying the guy who decided Japanese Americans should be incarcerated there is odd to me. Yes, they both represent history, but that is a pretty vague connection. Remembering is a very different thing from aggrandizing. In many cases in the south it’s very clear which memorials are aggrandizing confederate military and political heroes.
Instead of removing the monuments, why not put an informational plaque beneath them which explains their historical significance (good and bad)?
>> After all, the remains of Manzanar, the California prison camp where many Japanese-Americans (citizens!) were interned, stands as a memorial to that ridiculous and offensive move. Should we wipe out the remains of Manzanar, too?
If Manzanar is presented in a favorable or noble light, a source of pride to those that support what happened there, then yes it should be torn down.
To retain it, I’d say that you just leave it up and give an explanation of what it was. You don’t even have to moralize to make people see how horrible it was. The Confederate statues may have “favorable” plaques, but what if they don’t? What if they just name the person?
As I say, I haven’t arrived at a firm position about all this. And maybe never will.
The issue is certainly complex. Here in Mexico there is one statue of Christopher Columbus that used to be the site of official government ceremonies every October 12th to celebrate our hispanic heritage. The spanish ambassador and mexican officials would carry out the celebrations. Now, it has to be protected from protestors that try to bring it down every year. Needless to say there isn’t a single monument to Cortés or any of the conquistadors, even though he is buried here in Mexico City. There was a half-hearted attempt some 30 years ago to celebrate our mixed race heritage with a statue of Cortés, his indian mistress (Malintzin) and their son Martin Cortés, who was supposed to symbolize the birth of the “mestizo” or mixed-race mexican nation. It was constantly defaced and had to be dismantled. I was therefore surprised when I visited other latinamerican countries, such as Perú, that there are actually monuments to the conquistadors, even real cruel ones like Pizarro.
(The first link is broken, from here at least. The second works.)
The idea of moving some of these monuments to places (such as museums) where they can be presented in historical context is one that has been kicked around a lot of late. I see no objection to this, certainly, some of these monuments are, as currently displayed, a source of grief to a segment of the population.
I’m not entirely sure where one draws the line, I am reminded that civil war battlegrounds commemorate troops on both sides, as seems appropriate, and I would not advocate large scale changes to these spaces. Certainly the removal of the generals on one side only would be, to say the least, odd.
Thing is…Lee commanded the army that, far and away, inflicted more death and destruction upon America and Americans than any other in our history. Yes, we fought in WWI and WWII and others, but only in the Civil War were our casualties even close to those suffered by Europeans and Asians in those wars.
Would it be right to erect a statue of Himmler in a place of honor in Germany today? Should all of Russia’s statues of Stalin be preserved forever? Must Iraqis be dissuaded from tearing down portraits of Saddam Hussein?
That there are snowflakes who would, as Drumpf noted, also tear down the Washington Monument because he owned slaves. We should ignore them just as we ignore Drumpf himself when he most seditiously heaps praise upon America’s greatest historical enemy.
Washington and Jefferson and the rest were flawed, but they strove to improve equality as a general principle; and, in so doing, they created a framework that we have since built upon to surpass them.
Lee and his Confederates sought to turn the clock back, to tear down what the Founders had built. The Rebellion was about preserving the white supremacy of the nation’s birth; Lincoln’s Union sought to mature the nation beyond its less-than-noble birth.
Some of these statues belong in history museums, in properly-curated exhibits that establish the full context. But they have no place of honor amongst civilized people.
I had this discussion with my wife this weekend.
And I have mixed feelings about it.
On the Stars & Bars: I am totally agin’ it. Take it off all public symbols and buildings. It is a true symbol of advocacy of slavery. (I highly recommend The Battle Cry of Freedom by James McPherson, a superb (Pulitzer Prize winner) single-volume history of the US Civil War..)
Statues of individuals? That’s more complex.
Lee had to decide whether to stick with the USA or go with the Confederacy and was torn about it. He ended up sticking with his home state of Virginia.
Many of the generals were fighting their West Point classmates.
How does one decide about individuals? Jefferson and Washington were slave owners. (Sure they did lots of other things too.) I think the “where does this stop?” question is a valid one.
I agree with removing such statues from major public spaces (capitol grounds, public squares, public universities). A think museums are a more appropriate places for these statues.