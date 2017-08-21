Reader Charles Spotts sent us some nice hummingbird photos; his notes are indented:

I have several hummingbird photos here that are from April and May of this year. I keep thinking that I’ll get some better ones this summer, but I don’t think that’s going to happen now; the weather has been uncooperative to say the least. By my count we’ve already had fifty 100+ degree days, which is unusual for this zip code. Maybe some of the pics will meet the standards for Readers Wildlife Photos 🙂 The guy with the bright orange head staring at the camera is a Rufous (Selasphorus rufus) and the others are Anna’s (Calypte anna).

The Rufous first:

And the Anna’s:

Tongue out!

Reader Pyers sent a dragonfly photo and a question; if you’re a card-carrying insectophile, try to answer it:

Out in the Malvern Hills (just round the corner from where Annie Darwin is buried), Worcestershire, England, I saw this critter, a Southern hawker dragonfly, Aeshna cyanea. I had only my mobile so could only grab a snatched shot.

He adds a question deriving the photo below:

A poser for you and your readers… If you enlarge the photo of the dragonfly and look at the right wings you will see that amongst the beautiful tracery of the wing are two black areas, one on each wing, at the front tip. (They are present on the left wings but they are a bit blurred). Any idea what the significance of these areas are? Evolutionary significance? I have enlarged the area in the attached. I have also looked at other photos of the same species and they are present as well.

My own guess, if the spot is present on both males and females, is species recognition.