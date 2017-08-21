Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s Monday, August 21, and exactly one month before Fall comes. And it’s ECLIPSE DAY (see the next post for details), with about 90% totality in Chicago, beginning about noon. Had I known that Amtrak was running special one-day “eclipse” trains downstate to Carbondale, where it’s a total eclipse, I would have signed up, but the two trains sold out in 24 hours. Today’s Google Doodle is a gif of that’s now called The Great American Eclipse (“Make the eclipse great again!”; Nobody has better eclipses than we do!”; “We’re gonna have an eclipse, and we’ll make the Sun pay for it!”, etc.):

It’s also the annual National Sweet Tea Day in the U.S., and that means heavily sweetened iced tea—the perfect accompaniment of heavy Southern food or barbecue. It’s sometimes called “the table wine of the South.”

On August 21, 1770, James Cook claimed the eastern part of Australia for Great Britain (how does one “claim a land”?), and named it New South Wales. On this day in 1831, Nat Turner‘s slave rebellion took place in Virginia as both free blacks and slaves marched for the emancipation of slaves. They were brutally suppressed, Turner was hanged, and new laws were passed in the South, prohibiting among other things any education for slaves and free blacks. In 1888 William Seward Burroughs patented the first successful adding machine in America; his grandson, writer William S. Burroughs, acquired a lot of his dosh from his grandfather’s machine. On this day in 1957, the Soviet Union successfully tested the first intercontinental ballistic missile, the R-7 Semyorka. On August 21, 1959, President Eisenhower, in an executive order, made Hawaii America’s 50th state and, two years later, Motown Records released its first #1 hit. Can you guess what it is? (see here).

Notables born on this day include Count Basie (1904), Wilt Chamberlain (1936), Peter Weir (1944), Kim Catrall (1956), and the french cartoonist Charb (1967), who worked for Charlie Hebdo and was killed in the terrorist attack on the magazine in 2015.

I loved the old Basie big band, and the first ten minutes or so of this vintage video show the group in action. (Bonus: Duke Ellington’s band follows with a bit of “Take the A Train” and the great song “Cottontail”, with Paul Gonsalves substituting on sax for the man who made that solo famous, Ben Webster):

Those who died on this day include Leon Trotsky (1940), George Jackson (1971), Buford Pusser (1971; I love that name!), and my colleague in physics Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (1995). Wikipedia also lists Jerry Lewis as dying on this day, but it was yesterday, August 20. Someone please correct that!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes an astute observation:

Hili: Are you aware how much love of cats is on these shelves? A: I don’t understand. Hili: Almost all the authors of these books loved cats.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy jesteś świadomy ile jest miłości do kotów na tych półkach?

Ja: Nie rozumiem.

Hili: Prawie wszyscy autorzy tych książek kochali koty.

Her claim is true, and here’s why (h/t: Taskin):

Here’s a lovely tweet found by reader Charleen: it’s a video of two lions being reunited after two years with the woman who raised them. And yes, I watched it several times.

A woman adopted 2 lion cubs but had to give them up to the local zoo Here's what happened visiting them 7yrs later pic.twitter.com/q8HRuox9sY — Learn Something (@EarnKnowledge) August 20, 2017

Also from Charleen:

I don't know what's funnier the baby elephant chasing the birds, or when he fell and ran to his mom😭😂💀 pic.twitter.com/6eY3EfMCuG — 8/02♌️ (@Bajandon_7) June 23, 2017

Finally, here’s one I swiped from Heather Hastie, who now posts a well-chosen selection of “daily tweets.” I wasn’t aware that owls bathed, much less with such alacrity:

Owl having a bath in the sink pic.twitter.com/xJZS3loZMs — Life on Earth (@planetepics) August 2, 2017

En passant, we have fewer than 150 subscribers to go till we hit the Magic Goal. Is it possible?