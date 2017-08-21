Honey’s back again!

I fully anticipated that when I went to the pond this morning, laden with corn and mealworms, I would be duckless—flat out of duck. I was even going to write a post called “The bill is gone.” But Honey came back; I suspect she’s ducking with me and testing out her wings. Lord knows where she flies to. (No he doesn’t, as there’s no such Ground of Being.) At any rate, she was there this morning, I had my better camera, and I got photos of her, including gobbling the mealworms.

Daisy, her erstwhile companion, appears to be gone for good.

I’m feeding her up now; I’ll be gone in two weeks and I doubt I’ll see her after that. Today’s photos; in the first, her loon-like red eye is from a flash:

“Tasty Mealworms ™” for breakfast: