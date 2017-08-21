Honey’s back again!

I fully anticipated that when I went to the pond this morning, laden with corn and mealworms, I would be duckless—flat out of duck. I was even going to write a post called “The bill is gone.” But Honey came back; I suspect she’s ducking with me and testing out her wings. Lord knows where she flies to. (No he doesn’t, as there’s no such Ground of Being.) At any rate, she was there this morning, I had my better camera, and I got photos of her, including gobbling the mealworms.

Daisy, her erstwhile companion, appears to be gone for good.

I’m feeding her up now; I’ll be gone in two weeks and I doubt I’ll see her after that.  Today’s photos; in the first, her loon-like red eye is from a flash:

“Tasty Mealworms ™” for breakfast:

 

 

4 Comments

  1. Patrick Dykie
    Yeah, she’s back! I was afraid something bad had happened to her.

  2. rickflick
    Delighted to see her back in town.

  3. notsecurelyanchored
    When is your first cold front due?

  4. Ken Kukec
    Jesus, you and that duck — it’s like Liz Taylor & Richard Burton with the break-ups and make-ups.

    Keep it up, we’re gonna have to give the two of you one of those portmanteau names, like Benniffer or Brangelina.

