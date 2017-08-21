Eclipse today

I asked reader Rick, who a while back had sent me links to eclipse viewing, to remind me yesterday so I could post them today. So, if you want to watch it either live or livestreamed, here’s where to go (links are all from Rick):
NASA has coverage: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/eclipse-live-stream
Space.com has a page of info on live streams that will be available: https://www.space.com/37736-total-solar-eclipse-2017-live-streams.html
Here’s a link( time and date) that gives the exact time parameters for any zipcode: https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/@5132147
• NASA will have not one, but two live streams of the eclipse: NASA TV, the space agency’s television service, will broadcast live footage compiled from terrestrial video feeds, “eclipse jets,” spacecraft, high-altitude balloons, specially modified telescopes, and from aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Stream the eclipse on your favorite platform, including YouTube, Periscope, Twitch, and Facebook Live.
The space organization will also broadcast a live stream from NASA EDGE, its unscripted live feed, and if lizard people emerge during the eclipse, you’re probably gonna want to be watching NASA’s unscripted feed.
• Twitter and the Weather Channel will live-stream the event. Coverage will include live shots from 10 locations in the eclipse’s “path of totality,” including Nashville, Casper, Wyoming; McMinnville, Oregon; and Hopkinsville, Kentucky, the point where totality is expected to stretch out the longest.
• Virtual Telescope Project will host a free online observing session with views of the total solar eclipse beginning at 1 p.m. EDT. Watch here.
• Time and Life VR will be producing a 360-degree VR livestream of the solar eclipse on Time‘s Facebook and YouTube pages, in partnership with Mesmerise Global.
The Ballooning Project will use its high-altitude balloons to stream videos of the eclipse. Watch here.
• Slooh, a space broadcaster, will cover the eclipse as it travels from sea to shining sea, broadcasting its view of the eclipse from a perch in Idaho, capping off a three-day long-eclipse fest. Watch here.
• Exploratorium, the San Francisco science museum, will have five live streams of the eclipse filmed in Madras, Oregon, and Casper, Wyoming. They’ll have Spanish- and English-narrated eclipse feeds and a special “sonification” of the eclipse by the Kronos Quartet. You can also watch on their app. Watch here.
• Science Channel will broadcast views from Madras, Oregon, in partnership with the Lowell Observatory, while retired astronaut Mike Massimino will host the proceedings from Charleston, South Carolina. Watch here.
• CNN and Volvo will provide a 360-degree view of the eclipse from various locations along the path of totality. The stream will also be viewable in virtual reality, in case reality is too much of a bummer. The livestream begins at 12:03 p.m. EDT. Watch here.
If you sleep through the entire thing, lay off the Ambien and tune in to NOVA’s Eclipse Over America, which will premiere Monday night and recap the great eclipse.
Oh, and during the last eclipse I saw the birds went nuts, singing all over the place since they thought it was dawn. Pay attention to the animals you see during the eclipse, and add a comment if they do anything weird. If I’m lucky enough to have Honey come back (she has been gone for nearly two days), I’ll be watching it with her and observing her behavior.
What I particularly remember when I watched the near total eclipse in London some years ago was how chilly it suddenly went. I wished I had brought a coat.
I recall as a kid in the Sixties seeing a partial eclipse from the banks of Lake Erie. I wonder if that was the same one the second-person anti-hero of Carly Simon’s song flew his Lear jet to see in totality up in Nova Scotia, with the wife of a good friend, wife of a good friend.
Uh-oh, now there are clouds in my coffee, clouds in my coffee.
Doesn’t matter how astronomical an event, it can always be hijacked for your cause:
http://www.wpsdlocal6.com/story/35951765/concerns-over-human-trafficking-during-total-solar-eclipse
“Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia to see the total eclipse of the sun”
Jesus Wept:
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/08/american-totality-eclipse-race/537318/