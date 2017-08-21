Didja see the eclipse?

As I start this post, those of you in Charleston, the easternmost point of totality, will be experiencing it in about two minutes. Here in Chicago, the peak was 1:18 pm, about half an hour ago, and it was 86.6% of totality.

I was out in the quad with my eclipse glasses, and although it was hazy and cloudy, with my the glasses on I could see the eclipse quite well, with just a little sliver of golden Sun visible—like a brand new Moon. The funny thing was that if you looked at the Sun directly at the 86.6% point, as I did for just a millisecond, you couldn’t tell it was almost gone—it looked like full Sun. Since it was overcast, with perhaps a storm brewing, it was hard to tell if the eclipse made it darker.

As for the animals, well, there weren’t any around save my duck Honey, whom I observed during the darkest point of the eclipse. She just stood there on the duck island as usual, with no obvious quacking or distress.

How did your viewing go?

Here’s a photo from the NASA feed in Charleston, South Carolina, taken at 1:51, just coming out of totality:

Here’s a view of totality taken in Idaho Falls. How spectacular! At that point you see the corona, and I’m sure some of you saw it:

From Madras, Oregon, near totality, just before the corona pops up: