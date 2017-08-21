Ark Encounter commercial

Reader Tom wrote me that he saw this ad for Ken Ham’s Ark Encounter Park “during the Red Sox game this afternoon, on TBS.”
I’m surprised it doesn’t mention religion or the Bible, but only the size of the Ark. Is this a way to lure the kids when the Park’s apparently having financial difficulties?
I was in Kansas visiting family over the weekend and saw the same commercial several times while flipping through channels in the hotel. I don’t think I’ve ever rolled my eyes harder.
Woah! The Ark’s almost as big as Drumpf’s…hands!
This summer why not visit a big REAL ship?
http://www.hazegray.org/navhist/preserve.htm
If someone “thinks bigger” they will realize that the story of the ark is not possible in any way.
During a Sox game? How far they’ve fallen since “Hi, neighbor, have a Gansett!”
If you are into challenging the cubic cubit crapola of the Young Earther Creationist industry… while it is not quite as old as the biblical Ark story, this article from 1981 by Robert A Moore via the National Center for Science Education remains an excellent debunking resource. https://ncse.com/cej/4/1/impossible-voyage-noahs-ark
That article is quite the Gish gallop!
That’s pretty disgusting. Hey kids, remember back when g*d killed everyone.
“Is this a way to lure the kids when the Park’s apparently having financial difficulties?”
It’s an attempt. Not sure how successful it will be. But it is definitely an attempt.
Surprised the producers of the advertisement didn’t mention dinosaurs – that’s still big with kids insn’t it?