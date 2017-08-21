A question from PCC(E)

I’m admitting my ignorance by asking this, but if I don’t ask I won’t learn. Here is my question:
“Why, when there’s a solar eclipse, is the Moon exactly big enough to blot out the Sun? Does this have something to do with the laws of physics as manifested in orbits, or is it just an accident?”
Clear answers appreciated.
just a coincidence
It is a fluke that is explained well here:
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/earth-has-the-solar-systems-best-eclipses/
Fivethirtyeight has some good eclipse stories:
https://fivethirtyeight.com/?s=eclipse
subscribe
Yes. It’s just a coincidence that the ratio of the size of the moon and sun, is the same as the ratio of the distances between the objects. I believe it wasn’t always so. The moon used to be closer to the earth and is becoming more distant over time. I think. 🙂