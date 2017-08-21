A question from PCC(E)

I’m admitting my ignorance by asking this, but if I don’t ask I won’t learn. Here is my question:

“Why, when there’s a solar eclipse, is the Moon exactly big enough to blot out the Sun? Does this have something to do with the laws of physics as manifested in orbits, or is it just an accident?”

Clear answers appreciated.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 21, 2017 at 6:15 pm and filed under astronomy. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Neil
    Posted August 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm | Permalink

    just a coincidence

    Reply
  2. George
    Posted August 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm | Permalink

    It is a fluke that is explained well here:
    https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/earth-has-the-solar-systems-best-eclipses/

    Reply
  3. Andree
    Posted August 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm | Permalink

    subscribe

    Reply
  4. John Hamill
    Posted August 21, 2017 at 6:19 pm | Permalink

    Yes. It’s just a coincidence that the ratio of the size of the moon and sun, is the same as the ratio of the distances between the objects. I believe it wasn’t always so. The moon used to be closer to the earth and is becoming more distant over time. I think. 🙂

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: