A Freud contretemps in the Guardian

The other day I gave a positive take on Fred Crews’s new book, Freud: The Making of an Illusion, which pretty much demolishes—if it weren’t already wrecked—the image of Freud as a relentless truth seeker who remade our view of humanity. Crews has been examining Freud and his “science” for years, and this is his latest and last attempt to show that the man was a fraud: a greedy, idea-stealing, ambitious confector of bad ideas.

What really irks me about Freud is the profoundly pseudoscientific nature of his “discoveries”, which were not based on on consistent research that was tested, criticized, and then affirmed by others, but comprised mere anecdotes from his case studies, forced into the Procrustean bed of “science”. Ideas such as repression and the Oedipus and Elektra complexes were unsubstantiated fantasies, yet for years were integral parts of psychoanalytic therapy. How many people paid lots of money for no help at all, or were even damaged by this junk?

Even the Guardian, in a new published dialogue between Crews and Susie Orbach, a British writer and psychoanalytical psychotherapist (h/t reader Diki), admits this at the outset:

Since Freud’s death in 1939, however, a growing number of dissenting voices have questioned his legacy and distanced themselves from his ideas. Now Freud is viewed less as a great medical scientist than as a powerful storyteller of the human mind whose texts, though lacking in empirical evidence, should be celebrated for their literary value.

Well, “powerful storytelling” is just that: storytelling. It’s not science, just as the “powerful storytelling” of the Bible is neither science nor fact. And really, should we “celebrate” stories that were used in attempted cures of the mentally disturbed, but had no effect—or detrimental ones?

The email give-and-take between Crews and Orbach is enlightening, with Crews relentlessly boring in on Orhbach with a single repeated question: what was true about Freud’s theories? Orbach evades, saying that, well, Freud did initiate the “talking cure”, regardless of the efficacy of his methods. (Crews points out that “a better candidate for empathic talk therapy would be the Swiss Paul Dubois”.)

And Freud wasn’t very “empathic”. He hectored and was mean to his patients, often didn’t listen to them or even fell asleep when they were speaking, and instead of really trying to understand them, shoehorned their free-associations into his own fallacious ideas, regarding patients as cash cows and springboards to his own renown.

Here’s a sampling of the dialogue:

Orbach: You [Crews] claim you left Freud 30 years ago but your continued obsession with the man, with his work, with proving that Freud was contradictory, goes to show the continuing significance, not of Freud the man per se, but of his ideas and impact on a wider, cultural level. His work has had an impact of such magnitude that it’s not possible for us to think about what it means to be human, what motivates us, what we yearn for, without those very questions being Freudian. Freud’s conceptions of the human mind and its complexity, whether exactly accurate, are not at issue here.

But Crews’s examination and demolishing of Freud doesn’t show that Freud’s ideas were right, only that they were influential and need reexamination. Psychoanalysts and cultural studies professors, infatuated with Freud, are loath to give him up, even though, as a scientist, he was a miserable failure. Crews bores in:

If, as you say, psychoanalytic theory has functioned as a powerfully shaping “explanatory tool”, surely it matters whether Freud’s explanations ever made empirical sense. If they didn’t, the likelihood is considerable that he raised false hopes, unfairly distributed shame and blame, retarded fruitful research and education, and caused patients’ time and money to be needlessly squandered. Indeed, all of those effects have been amply documented. In your writings, you assert that Freud’s emphasis on the Oedipus complex was androcentric and wrong; that he misrepresented female sexual satisfaction and appears to have disapproved of it; that envy of the penis, if it exists at all, is not a key determinant of low self-esteem among women; and that his standard of normality was dictated by patriarchal bias, thus fostering “the control and subjugation of women”. This list, which could be readily expanded, constitutes an indictment not only of harmful conclusions but also of the arbitrary, cavalier method by which they were reached. Yet elsewhere in your texts, you refer to Freud’s “discovery of the unconscious” and to his “discovery of an infantile and childhood sexuality”. Were those alleged breakthroughs achieved in a more objective manner than the “discovery” of penis envy? What are the grounds on which any of Freud’s claims deserve to be credited?

Orbach’s response, that she and Crews are on “different planets”, is pretty much on the mark, for she sees Freud as some kind of unspecified humanist even if lacking empirical achievement, and indeed, somehow finds merit in Freud being part of the great tradition of science that becomes passé:

Orbach: Knowledge is provisional. It is not static, and the kinds of knowledge of the consulting room exquisitely express this. This is not to say we don’t know anything. Therapists build up considerable knowledge about the way the human mind deals with the indigestible. People don’t come because they are happy, they come because their life has stalled. They perceive themselves to have got stuck, they feel emotionally constipated. They suffer with intrusive self-critical thoughts. Addressing these things is the meat and potatoes of our work. It is out of this engagement that our understandings emerge. Subjectivity, particularly in the process of self-reflection and potential change, is not empirical per se. It is a lived experience, and analysis provides a frame for the individual to investigate their modes of being, feeling and thinking. Psychoanalysis is the study of human subjectivity. It is a clinical practice. It theorises the vicissitudes of human attachment, of the psychological development of mind and body that occur within a relational, cultural field.

But of course that says nothing about Freud, and Crews reminds her “But weren’t we talking about Sigmund Freud?” He then zeroes in on empiricism again:

Crews: I find it striking that Freud vanished from your discourse as soon as I asked you to say why we ought to believe any of his propositions. That issue is crucial to an assessment of his legacy. His unsupported claims – for example, that repressed incidents from the first years of life can be reliably unearthed; that, thanks to phylogenetic programming, all toddlers wish to kill their same-sex parent and copulate with the other one; that women are biologically inferior, childlike, devious and masochistic – have yielded many noxious consequences. One such consequence has been an ongoing disregard, by psychoanalysts and their academic allies, of the principle that hypotheses ought to be held accountable to a preponderance of evidence. Freud’s psychological writings contain not a single item of raw data. We meet only “psychoanalytic findings”, suave stories, evasions and heroic posturing. That charade has seduced many an unwary professor, including yours truly 50 years ago. Even today, regrettably, the Freudian vogue in its least rational (Lacanian) form remains entrenched in the humanities. Freud, though not on hand to defend himself, has a lot to answer for. What can you enter on the other side of the ledger?

Orbach has nothing to enter except a few mutterings about Freud’s contribution to our understanding of bisexuality, which turns out not to be the concept Orbach actually uses, and even one that wasn’t Freud’s own idea, but was stolen from his friend Wilhelm Fliess.

I found this dialogue illuminating, for it shows the conflict over Freud between a hard-nosed empiricist and (to my mind) a soft-brained psychoanalyst. By now I’ve read a fair amount by and about Freud, and I have to say that I can’t see a substantial “contribution”. It’s time to pass the man by and try to clean up the mess he left in cultural studies and psychotherapy.