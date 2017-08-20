The rise of Christianity

Reader Alexander called my attention to what he said was an “interesting article in Aeon. It will not make theologians happy.”
And the article, called “Christians were strangers” (subtitled “How an obscure oriental cult in a corner of Roman Palestine grew to become the dominant religion of the Western world”) is indeed worth reading, though at 3300 words it’s longer than a usual piece. The author, Michael Kulikowski, is identified as ” professor of history and classics at Pennsylvania State University, where he also heads the history department.” His speciality is late Roman history.
As I’m off to a wedding, I’ll leave you with the puzzle posed at the essay’s beginning and then the two paragraphs at the end. I’ll let you figure out for yourself why the article won’t make theologians happy.
Beginning:
The Roman empire became Christian during the fourth century CE. At the century’s start, Christians were – at most – a substantial minority of the population. By its end, Christians (or nominal Christians) indisputably constituted a majority in the empire. Tellingly, at the beginning of the century, the imperial government launched the only sustained and concerted effort to suppress Christianity in ancient history – and yet by the century’s end, the emperors themselves were Christians, Christianity enjoyed exclusive support from the state and was, in principle, the only religion the state permitted.
Apart from the small and ethnically circumscribed exception of the Jews, the ancient world had never known an exclusivist faith, so the rapid success of early Christianity is a historical anomaly. Moreover, because some form of Christianity is a foundational part of so many peoples’ lives and identities, the Christianisation of the Roman empire feels perennially relevant – something that is ‘about us’ in a way a lot of ancient history simply is not. Of course, this apparent relevance also obscures as much as it reveals, especially just how strange Rome’s Christianisation really was.
End:
As most people know from their own experience, intellectual differences can harden into intractable convictions for all sorts of non-intellectual reasons. Patronage, factionalism, political advantage, social cliquishness can all play a role in the formation of intellectual positions and in continuing attachments to them. From the fourth century onwards, Roman history is filled with bitter religious conflicts, state persecution of heretics, and the perpetual alienation of communities whose Christian beliefs pitted them against official orthodoxy. Since the time of Constantine, in fact, Western history has been plagued by the impossibility of policing belief rather than practice. After all, how do you decide what someone really believes, or does not believe?
That problem would not have come to have its historic, and tragic, consequences had Constantine’s conversion not rapidly brought much of the imperial population with him. As social advancement came to depend on being a Christian, and as the civic calendar of non-Christian beliefs was increasingly dismantled, the majority of urban Romans actively thought of themselves as Christians by the end of the fourth century. Rejecting Christianity now stood as the marked and unusual choice that embracing it had been 200 years before. How Christianity went on to become not just a state religion, but the central fact of political life, and how Christian institutions of the Middle Ages both maintained and distorted the legacy of the ancient world, is another, different story.
Sub
Well, the author doesn’t mention Jesus as the main reason for Christianity’s rise. It was a belief that allowed greater social mobility; it wasn’t about the soul, but about the material world. Theologians wouldn’t like that I suppose.
One Christian distortion, commonly taught for centuries in the West, is that the fall of Rome was brought about by paganism and lack of morality. Rome’s decline in fact coincides with its adoption of Christianity. One must qualify that correlation doesn’t necessarily mean causation. Nevertheless, Christianity didn’t make people behave better, nor did it improve civilization in any form. Rather it contributed to the fracturing of social order and retreat to tribal behavior that marks the Middle Ages.
That was fairly well argued by Edward Gibbon in “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” in 1776.
Of course, one needs to explain why it fell in the West while in the East Byzantium continued on as a flourishing and prosperous Christian empire centered on Rome’s second capital, Constantinople.
(And did their being less subservient to the papacy in Rome have anything to do with it?)
I can think of a few theologians that would be delighted by this article. The notion that Constantine was a major corrupter of Christianity whose actions resulted in a horrendous falsification of Christianity is current among some maverick (definitely NOT evangelical) Christians.
Most notable is former Catholic priest, James Carroll (not to be confused punk rocker Jim Carroll). His book “Constantine’s Sword: The Church and the Jews: A History” just blasts Constantine.
As Wikipedia notes, “The book’s title refers to Constantine’s transformation of the cross, which Carroll points out, was not a symbol used by Christians in the first three centuries of the Church’s existence, into a symbolic sword infusing a spirit of violent intolerance into the development of Christianity.”
Later books of Carroll’s have been harsh on Pope Benedict and George Bush. Carroll outlines his personal Christian beliefs in a recent book called “Christ Actually”. Really, Carroll would LOVE this article.
Richard Dawkins’ tie-in film documentary to “The God Delusion” and James Carroll’s film doc of “Constantine’s Sword” are two of four embarrassing appearances of Ted Haggard in documentaries in 2006-2007. The other two are “Jesus Camp” and “Friends of God: A Road Trip with Alexandra Pelosi” (AP is the daughter of Nancy Pelosi.)
=-=-=
There’s a bad come-back pun to “circumscribed exception of the Jews” lurking somewhere.