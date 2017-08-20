Jerry Lewis died

Jerry Lewis,  comedian, actor, director, writer, and raiser of more than $2 billion for muscular dystrophy, passed away peacefully this morning at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.

I emailed the news bulletin to a friend who was a huge fan of Jerry Lewis (and did a credible imitation); his response was this:

All I can say is:
Flaven! Godspeed, you crazy, complicated, comedic sumbitch!
Flaven indeed.
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm and filed under comedy, obituary. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Dana Bicks LLC, Author
    Posted August 20, 2017 at 5:49 pm | Permalink

    R.I.P. Thank you for posting!

    Reply
  2. Michael Waterhouse
    Posted August 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm | Permalink

    Jerry Lewis provided a lot of great entertainment for me for a lot of my life.

    A rare talent.

    Reply
  3. Filippo
    Posted August 20, 2017 at 6:08 pm | Permalink

    It would take the likes of a cynical NY Times cultural critic not to be moved by his singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the end of his televised fundraisers.

    Such an apparent big heart. At the same time, seems he could be quite the implacable, hard-nosed realist in standing his ground with the no-talent capitalist tyrants of the Hollywood entertainment industry.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: