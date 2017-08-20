Jerry Lewis died

Jerry Lewis, comedian, actor, director, writer, and raiser of more than $2 billion for muscular dystrophy, passed away peacefully this morning at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.
I emailed the news bulletin to a friend who was a huge fan of Jerry Lewis (and did a credible imitation); his response was this:
All I can say is:Flaven! Godspeed, you crazy, complicated, comedic sumbitch!
R.I.P. Thank you for posting!
Jerry Lewis provided a lot of great entertainment for me for a lot of my life.
A rare talent.
It would take the likes of a cynical NY Times cultural critic not to be moved by his singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the end of his televised fundraisers.
Such an apparent big heart. At the same time, seems he could be quite the implacable, hard-nosed realist in standing his ground with the no-talent capitalist tyrants of the Hollywood entertainment industry.