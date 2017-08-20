Jerry Lewis died

Jerry Lewis, comedian, actor, director, writer, and raiser of more than $2 billion for muscular dystrophy, passed away peacefully this morning at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91.

I emailed the news bulletin to a friend who was a huge fan of Jerry Lewis (and did a credible imitation); his response was this:

All I can say is: Flaven ! Godspeed, you crazy, complicated, comedic sumbitch!

Flaven indeed.