Thanks to the many readers who sent me photos, and remember that I can always use good ones. Today we have a panoply from several readers.
Reader “DiscoveredJoys” sent some photos of gulls, whose beauty—like that of starlings—is often ignored because they’re common. His comments (and those of all photographers) are indented.
A couple of pictures of ordinary herring gulls (I think). [JAC: probably Larus argentatus]. The one resting is actually on the uncompleted battlements of Beaumaris Castle in Anglesey, Wales. (Welsh: Biwmares French: beaux marais ‘beautiful marsh’). Beaumaris Castle (actually a fortified palace) was built to the latest technological standards of the time, but was not completed as Edward I needed the money for other purposes.
The other herring gull is just taking off from the top of a pontoon at the end of Beaumaris pier.
James Lindsay sent a “spot the” photo, but it’s dead easy, so I’ll put the reveal below the first photo. There’s no identification, so weigh in below if you know what these beasts are:
I have no idea what these little critters are, but they’re excellent lichen mimics. These were spotted in the bonsai exhibit at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, North Carolina.
I recently documented an outbreak of this caterpillar on Inga edulis in the Napo Province of Ecuador. The caterpillar did not have urticating spines (I grabbed many of them) and I ate several after roasting them. I think it is a Saturniidae. I was not able to rear any. Do you have any idea what this is?
This may not meet your quality standards, but here’s a photo of Tule elk (Cervus canadensis nannodes) taken last week at Point Reyes, California. A bull and part of his harem were browsing the weeds by the side of the road near the lighthouse. I’m not an expert photographer, and did not have a proper camera with me, so this was snapped on my phone from the car window as we drove past. Seconds later, the bull turned and displayed his full rack face-on, but I missed that shot.
“I ate several after roasting them.”
I don’t think I could bring myself to eat one of these creatures if I was dying of starvation.
Always loved seeing the Tule elk at Pt. Reyes when I lived in the Bay.
Great spot for whale watching, too.
I think Walter is right that this is a Saturniid moth caterpillar, but I am not sure.
My friends Harold Greeney, TYom Walla, and others have made a magnificent “Caterpillars of Ecuador” website and this one is probably on it somewhere!
http://caterpillars.unr.edu/lsacat/ecuador/
“TYom” -> “Tom”