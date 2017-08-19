Thanks to the many readers who sent me photos, and remember that I can always use good ones. Today we have a panoply from several readers.

Reader “DiscoveredJoys” sent some photos of gulls, whose beauty—like that of starlings—is often ignored because they’re common. His comments (and those of all photographers) are indented.

A couple of pictures of ordinary herring gulls (I think). [JAC: probably Larus argentatus]. The one resting is actually on the uncompleted battlements of Beaumaris Castle in Anglesey, Wales. (Welsh: Biwmares French: beaux marais ‘beautiful marsh’). Beaumaris Castle (actually a fortified palace) was built to the latest technological standards of the time, but was not completed as Edward I needed the money for other purposes.

The other herring gull is just taking off from the top of a pontoon at the end of Beaumaris pier.

James Lindsay sent a “spot the” photo, but it’s dead easy, so I’ll put the reveal below the first photo. There’s no identification, so weigh in below if you know what these beasts are:

I have no idea what these little critters are, but they’re excellent lichen mimics. These were spotted in the bonsai exhibit at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, North Carolina.

Walter Carson sent these photos of a tropical caterpillar; perhaps Lou Jost, who works in Ecuador, can give us an ID. The caterpillar is clearly aposematically colored, so may be toxic.

I recently documented an outbreak of this caterpillar on Inga edulis in the Napo Province of Ecuador. The caterpillar did not have urticating spines (I grabbed many of them) and I ate several after roasting them. I think it is a Saturniidae. I was not able to rear any. Do you have any idea what this is?

And from reader Greg:

This may not meet your quality standards, but here's a photo of Tule elk (Cervus canadensis nannodes) taken last week at Point Reyes, California. A bull and part of his harem were browsing the weeds by the side of the road near the lighthouse. I'm not an expert photographer, and did not have a proper camera with me, so this was snapped on my phone from the car window as we drove past. Seconds later, the bull turned and displayed his full rack face-on, but I missed that shot.