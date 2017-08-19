In light of Barcelona, what, if anything, do we do about immigration?

I don’t think there’s any number of Islamist terrorist attacks that will make people stop and think about the issue of immigration, which allows the entry of some people likely (or sworn) to commit such attacks. Indeed, I am leary of trying to curb refugees into Europe or the U.S., for, at least in the U.S., immigration is the lifeblood of our country. But the mere suggestion that we examine immigration or screen immigrants has become taboo, and may be ineffectual anyway given that many Muslims living in Europe or the U.S. have already lived there a while, with many being citizens.

Over at Areo, A. R. Devine does see a problem, and discusses it in his frank article “After Barcelona: Let the denial and excuses begin.” (Devine is identified as “a writer and published author. He won the Orwell Prize in 2010 for his blog, ‘Working with the Underclass,’ written under the nom de plume of Winston Smith.”) Here Devine expresses the dilemma that many of us face, as our progressive liberalism conflicts with the knowledge that a regressive religion has an extremist wing that kills innocent people and is “hostile to liberal ideas”:

The Jeremy Corbyns, Ken Livingstones, Cenk Uygurs, and Sally Kohns of this world and many of their supporters will grasp at anything but admit the truth that the Islamic faith has a problem with both violent and nonviolent extremism. When you want to talk about Islamic extremism they will bring up the fact that all religions have their extremists. This is undoubtedly true, but there is a qualitative difference between an extreme Mormon and his strange underwear collection and a Wahhabi hate preacher who believes Western women are whores who should be driven over and maimed beneath the axles of a speeding van. An extremist Christian will go on an anti-abortion march, scream at you about the fiery depths of hell, and then go home and pray for sinners (yes, in some cases, they’ll do much worse). An extremist Buddhist will meditate too much and bore you to death about karma. An extremist Hindu will definitely kick your ass if you try to eat his cow. However, there is only one religion where its extremists (and there are many as it’s a spectrum) believe some or all of the following: gay people should be killed (happens in many Islamic countries at the hands of the state or a mob), those who wish to leave Islam should be killed or imprisoned (the law in several Muslim countries), and women should be stoned to death for sex outside marriage. And we have invited a fair amount of individuals who hold these attitudes into Europe, courtesy of our immigration policies over the last few years. It’s not all, certainly not, anyone who says that is clueless. But it’s enough that we are seeing problems and attacks erupting around Europe. The challenge is confronting and changing these attitudes without sliding into bigotry.

Devine doesn’t offer a solution but does make two observations: that European politicians are largely ignoring the problem, and at their peril; and that there’s a general failure among liberals to discuss frankly the terrorism that’s plaguing Europe:

And because some European politicians have provided little to no screening and have not efficiently regulated the numbers migrating from the Islamic world, with each terror attack bigotry and hatred towards the genuine moderate Muslims will grow — which I utterly condemn. I worry that not dealing with this issue honestly will not bode well for sentiments against liberal and secular Muslims. So, well done to Angela Merkel and the EU for all of this.

And this:

Over the next few days, before the bodies in Barcelona are laid to rest, the legions of self-hating Western apologists will spend most of their anger either denying the problem or blaming the West for these attacks. I read one post on social media. It was written by the type of person who had harped on continuously about Charlottesville for the past few days. But when it came to Barcelona, they described these attacks as nothing but a footnote in the weekly news that should be given less attention. I doubt the victim’s families see the murders of their loved ones as nothing to cause a fuss about.

Or ignoring the issue. Horrible as the violence in Charlottesville was, it’s not comparable to what’s going on repeatedly in Europe (a second attack was foiled in Spain after five perpetrators were killed, but now a Moroccan man has stabbed two Finns to death and injured ten in Turku, Finland, and it’s being investigated as a “terrorist attack.” No country in the West, it seems, is immune. HuffPo has six stories on the front page related to Charlottesville, and a buried one on Turku, but nothing on Spain. Some “Leftist” bloggers I follow who put up post after post about Nazis and Charlottesville, haven’t said a word about the attack in Barcelona. Is it “whataboutery” to fault people for concentrating on Charlottesville and largely ignoring what’s happening in Europe? Part of that is certainly due to the well known parochialism of Americans, who are either ignorant of or don’t care much about what happens overseas. But Devine is right: part of it is an attempt to deliberately ignore religiously-inspired terrorism because it conflicts with a Regressive Left narrative: people of color are to be excused because they’ve been oppressed, and the oppression is simply the West’s (or white mens’) fault. To me, no matter what the West did—and we did intrude in bad ways in the Middle East—that’s not an excuse for the terrorist murder of innocent people. After all, the value of an American life is no different from the value of a Finnish or Spanish life. If we’re truly liberal, our concern shouldn’t stop at the U.S. border. Yet I have no solution, and I invite readers to tell me what they’d do were they in charge of immigration to Europe or the U.S. Would you screen people? If so, how? I asked one diehard liberal friend, who knows a bit about foreign affairs, to say what he/she thought about what to do. The response didn’t provide a solution but did raise a red flag:

“Nation states need definable, controllable borders. EU leaders implicitly refuse to recognize this. The elections in EU countries this year may be the last in which centrists (eg, Macron and Merkel) win. But four or five years from now?”