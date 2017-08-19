Ice cream versus “frozen dairy desserts”?

For years I’ve been buying Breyer’s ice cream, thinking that it really was “ice cream”, which, according to Business Insider (BI), is legally stipulated by the Food and Drug Administration to be this:

In order to qualify as ice cream, a product must meet two criteria: 1. Ice cream must contain a minimum of 10% dairy milkfat. 2. Ice cream must have no more than 100% overrun and weigh no less than 4.5 lbs. per gallon. But what the heck is “overrun,” you ask? Well overrun is the amount of air that is whipped into the ice cream base during freezing and is usually presented by a percentage. For example, with 100% overrun, for every gallon of ice cream base you would wind up with 2 gallons of finished ice cream. The more air churned into the ice cream base, the lighter and fluffier the texture. A product with low overrun will be more dense and heavier. The FDA regulates the amount of overrun in ice cream in order to prevent unscrupulous manufacturers from producing and selling an ice cream product that is mainly air instead of cream. (Thanks, U.S. government!)

Now I don’t buy ice cream near as often as I used to, what with watching more carefully the stuff I ingest, but I do look at ice cream in the grocery store, and rarely buy a carton, which I’ve learned to eat directly from the carton with a spoon (not if I have visitors!) rather than put in a bowl, for this method of ingestion reduces intake. It did tick me off, however, when some ice cream manufacturers, including Breyer’s, reduced the standard half-gallon carton by 25% to make it 1.5 quarts instead of two. And they did that, as far as I’m concerned, to increase profits, hoping the consumer wouldn’t notice the downsizing. (I wrote them a letter at the time but can’t remember the reply.)

Now, when I went shopping today, I noticed that many of the flavors of Breyer’s didn’t have “ice cream” written on the cartons. “Were they really ice cream?”, I asked myself. Well, you have to look closely to see, as in this one:

And there, written in small letters at the bottom, it says “frozen dairy dessert”. That’s not legally ice cream. Flavor after flavor I looked at said that, though a few flavors did say “ice cream”.

What’s the difference? As BI notes, “Anything with less than 10% milkfat and/or more than 100% overrun cannot use the term ‘ice cream’ officially, hence the designation of ‘frozen dairy dessert’.”

Well, most consumes aren’t going to inspect the top for that designation, I suspect. And I wondered how many of Breyer’s products are real ice cream versus “frozen dairy desserts”. BI says this:

A company may sell multiple types of dairy-based products from line to line. For example, Breyers sells both ice cream (their original “Natural” line) and frozen dairy desserts (the entirety of the Breyers Blasts! line), which include many of the candy flavors like Reese’s.

So I googled “Breyer’s Ice Cream”, looking for real ice cream, and found this link (click on screenshot to go to site):

And it takes you a page that includes this (and more flavors):





I would have thought these were all ice cream since they’re on the linked page, and the bit at the top implies to me that they’re ice cream (“we start with fresh cream”, etc.).

But they’re not. You have to click on each flavor to find out if it’s “ice cream” or “frozen dairy dessert”. Here’s a real ice cream:

And here’s a frozen dairy dessert:

Sometimes you can’t even tell from the description, but have to click on the “See nutrition facts, ingredients, and more arrow” to find out. Here’s one that used to be a staple for me:

But if you click on the arrow, you see this:

So caveat emptor: read the carton if you’re looking for real ice cream (I realize that it won’t make a difference to many readers). There were a surprisingly large number of “frozen dairy desserts” on the page you get when you click on the “Breyer’s Ice Cream” link shown above.

When I buy ice cream now, and I don’t know when I will, I’ll stick to real ice cream, some of the small gourmet types like Ben and Jerry’s, or a local staple, Blue Bunny (made in Iowa), which proudly bears “Ice Cream” on its carton. (And yes, I know that once Blue Bunny “Cookie Dough” Ice Cream was recalled because of Listeria contamination.) And even Blue Bunny has downsizing: this one’s 46 ounces, others are the now standard 48 ounces (1.5 quarts).

Blue Bunny doesn’t mess around, and although they have “lite” ice cream, the vast bulk of their product is the real thing, and I absolutely love their “double strawberry”: strawberry ice cream with big pieces of strawberry in it as well as swirls of strawberry sauce. It comes in the 48 ounce tub.

So get off my lawn with your “frozen dairy desserts”!