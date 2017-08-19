Honey may be gone

Except for a day or so a while back, my duck Honey has been at the pond every day for her 7 a.m. breakfast and 3 p.m. dinner, and comes swimming to me rapidly when she hears my whistle.

This morning, looking forward to a quiet communion with the girl, I found she had disappeared. I’m hoping this is just a temporary absence, but she may have flown away, as did Daisy the other day. I noticed yesterday that, after her usual postprandial preening, Honey flapped her wings vigorously, and they were large, full-sized wings. That means, of course, that she’s flight-ready, and that means she may head off soon. I’ve noticed she’s been increasingly skittish and constantly looking around—even if there’s nothing to see—and I wonder if that’s pre-migration jitters.

Anyway, if she is gone for good, here’s the last photo I took of her, swimming by the lily pads yesterday afternoon. (They’re convenient places to put corn as she can gobble up a lot at once without having to dabble, though one needs good aim to throw the corn onto the vegetation.) You can see a few grains of corn on the pads.

With apologies to Thomas Wolfe:

A duck, a leaf, an unfound door; of a duck, a leaf, a door. And of all the forgotten feathers. Naked and alone we came into exile. In her dark womb we did not know our mother’s face; from the prison of her flesh we come into the unspeakable and incommunicable prison of this earth. Which of us has known a duck? Which of us has looked into a mallard’s heart? Which of us has not remained forever pond-pent? Which of us is not forever a stranger and alone? O waste of loss, in the hot mazes, lost, among rippling waters on this most weary unbright cinder, lost! Remembering speechlessly we seek the great forgotten language, the lost lane-end into heaven, a duck, a leaf, an unfound door. Where? When? O lost, and by the wind grieved, duck, come back again.