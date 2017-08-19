Agatha Christie on determinism and criminal justice

Reader John found a passage in a nearly 90 year old Agatha Christie novel that presages the views of Sam Harris, Robert Sapolsky, and many other determinists on the application of determinism to our justice system. This is what John sent:
I  just read an Agatha Christie novel called “The Murder at the Vicarage” (published in 1930), and I found the following passage very interesting. Given your thoughts on determinism and capital punishment, I thought you’d enjoy reading it as well.
It is a conversation between a doctor (Haydock) and a vicar (Clement). The doctor is speaking first. The first-person narrator is the vicar.
The text follows; note that the doctor doesn’t say that people shouldn’t be punished, but that they should be sequestered to keep them out of society (he doesn’t mention rehabilitation or deterrence—other valid reasons for putting someone away). Emphases are mine.
************

“We think with horror now of the days when we burnt witches. I believe the day will come when we will shudder to think that we ever hanged criminals.” [Doctor]

“You don’t believe in capital punishment?” [Vicar]

“It’s not so much that.” He paused. “You know,” he said slowly, “I’d rather have my job than yours.”

“Why?”

“Because your job deals very largely with what we call right and wrong—and I’m not at all sure that there’s any such thing. Suppose it’s all a question of glandular secretion. Too much of one gland, too little of another—and you get your murderer, your thief, your habitual criminal. Clement, I believe the time will come when we’ll be horrified to think of the long centuries in which we’ve punished people for disease—which they can’t help, poor devils. You don’t hang a man for having tuberculosis.”

“He isn’t dangerous to the community.”

“In a sense he is. He infects other people. Or take a man who fancies he’s the Emperor of China. You don’t say how wicked of him. I take your point about the community. The community must be protected. Shut up these people where they can’t do any harm—even put them peacefully out of the way—yes, I’d go as far as that. But don’t call it punishment. Don’t bring shame on them and their innocent families.”

I looked at him curiously. “I’ve never heard you speak like this before.”

“I don’t usually air my theories abroad. Today I’m riding my hobby. You’re an intelligent man, Clement, which is more than some parsons are. You won’t admit, I dare say, that there’s no such thing as what is technically termed, ‘Sin,’ but you’re broadminded enough to consider the possibility of such a thing.”

It strikes at the root of all accepted ideas,” I said.

“Yes, we’re a narrow-minded, self-righteous lot, only too keen to judge matters we know nothing about. I honestly believe crime is a case for the doctor, not the policeman and not the parson. In the future, perhaps, there won’t be any such thing.”

“You’ll have cured it?”

“We’ll have cured it. Rather a wonderful thought…”

*********

As Jake said at the end of The Sun Also Rises, “Isn’t it pretty to think so?”

This passage is remarkably prescient. Thanks to John for transcribing it!

6 Comments

  1. whydarwinmatters
    Posted August 19, 2017 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    One of my favorite determinists is Mark Twain. He may contradict himself on some places, but in general his writings related on this topic are really good.

    Reply
  2. garthdaisy
    Posted August 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    We’d lock up hurricanes if we could but not for punishment. One chooses criminal behaviour like one choses cancer.

    Reply
  3. ploubere
    Posted August 19, 2017 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

    Isn’t the logical extension then that we have no choice but to punish criminals because of our own pre-determined natures? Who will protect us from ourselves?

    Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted August 19, 2017 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

    Dame Agatha was something of an anti-Semite, if memory serves. I recall reading somewhere in Hitch’s oeuvre (in Hitch-22, probably) about a dinner he attended at the old gal’s digs (while still a young journo himself, well before he discovered his own Jewish ancestry) and of some of the discordant table talk there.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted August 19, 2017 at 3:06 pm | Permalink

      I mean that solely as a historical note, not an ad hom on Ms. Christie’s point here. In fact, I rather think her character’s correct.

      Reply
  5. Kevin
    Posted August 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm | Permalink

    Agatha Christie’a mysteries are fantastic. Those are really good passages.

    Reply

