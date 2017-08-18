The cat tweets after the Barcelona tragedy

It may seem churlish to tweet pictures of cats after the horrific terrorist attack in Barcelona, but that was the response after the Spanish Police issued this notice when they saw horrific pictures of the dead and injured posted on Twitter:

🚩Por respeto a las víctimas y a sus familias, por favor, NO compartas imágenes de heridos en atropello de #Ramblas de Barcelona — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 17, 2017

Translation: “Out of respect for the victims and their families, please do not share images of the wounded in the collision on the # Ramblas of Barcelona.” But of course in a moment like this people want to come together, share their outrage and their sorrow, and comfort one another.

So, according to the BBC (h/t: Greg Mayer), they tweeted pictures of cats. After all, what’s more consoling than a cat, especially one with a message? Here are a few of the tweets collected by the Beeb and me:

#Barcelona my thoughts are with all the people affected by this cowardly attack. Here's my cat. pic.twitter.com/FIBgei10DX — Marlous (@MarlousSmits) August 17, 2017

And two with videos:

Here's that. I will not help spread hate or fear as they wish.

Love and cats for you all ❤ #Barcelona #lasRamblas pic.twitter.com/Qnj0FhsUdo — Ariadna Herrera ✨ (@ariartna) August 17, 2017

And some animal joy as lagniappe: baby hippo Fiona and her mother Bibi playing at the Cincinnati Zoo: