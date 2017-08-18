The cat tweets after the Barcelona tragedy

It may seem churlish to tweet pictures of cats after the horrific terrorist attack in Barcelona, but that was the response after the Spanish Police issued this notice when they saw horrific pictures of the dead and injured posted on Twitter:

Translation: “Out of respect for the victims and their families, please do not share images of the wounded in the collision on the # Ramblas of Barcelona.”  But of course in a moment like this people want to come together, share their outrage and their sorrow, and comfort one another.

So, according to the BBC (h/t: Greg Mayer), they tweeted pictures of cats. After all, what’s more consoling than a cat, especially one with a message? Here are a few of the tweets collected by the Beeb and me:

And two with videos:

And some animal joy as lagniappe: baby hippo Fiona and her mother Bibi playing at the Cincinnati Zoo:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 18, 2017 at 3:00 pm and filed under felids, terrorism, tragedies. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: