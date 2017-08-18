Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning, if you call it that; I’m dispirited as the sun rises this Friday, August 18, 2017 (I’m typing this from bed). Thirteen people are dead and eighty injured in Barcelona, and police foiled yet another car attack in Spain. In this one, 70 miles south of Barcelona, five perpetrators were shot to death in an attempted attack with a vehicle. No pedestrians were killed, thank goodness.

It’s National Ice-Cream Pie Day in the U.S, and National Science Day in Thailand.

On this day in 1587, Virginia Dare, who was the granddaughter of the Governor of the Colony of Roanoke, became the first English child born in the Americas. But, as I mentioned yesterday, everyone in the colony had disappeared, including Virginia Dare, when the British returned in 1590, and its fate is a mystery. On this day in 1868, the French astronomy Pierre Jansen discovered helium (the English scientist Joseph Norman Lockyer is also given credit). On August 18, 1920, the states ratified the Nineteenth Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote. On August 18, 1958, Vladamir Nabokov’s novel Lolita was published in America. And on this day in 1977, anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko was arrested at a police roadblock in South Africa. Beaten and tortured in police custody, he died on September 12.

Notables born on this day include, besides Virginia Dare, Meriwether Lewis (1774), Luc Montagnier (1932), and Roberto Clemente (1934). Those who died on this day include Genghis Khan (1227), Honoré de Balzac (1850), Subhas Chandra “Netaji” Bose (1945), Anito Loos (1981), and Don Pardo (2014). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making a pun (and no, the picture isn’t sharp but her claws are):

A: I’m afraid this picture will not be sharp enough. Hili: The main thing is that my claws will be sharp.

In Polish:

Ja: Obawiam się, że to zdjęcie nie będzie dość ostre.

Hili: Najważniejsze, żeby pazurki były ostre.

In the south of Poland, Leon, who was jilted yesterday by the black female cat Mawrula, has not given up hope.

Leon: I’m on the track of Mawrula.