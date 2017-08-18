Friday: Duckapalooza

I had several posts to write today, but my the frames of glasses just broke and, as I have no spare pair and a wedding to go to Sunday, I may have to chase around Chicago today finding a fix. Bear with me if I don’t get to the computer for a while. In the meantime, enjoy my duck!

The interloper duck Daisy hasn’t been at the pond for two days, so perhaps she’s gone for good. That leaves Honey and I alone again, and she was waiting for me in the narrow part of the pond when I came downstairs this morning to feed her with a big beaker of corn. (The mealworms haven’t yet arrived, but should within two days.) She’s still quite skittish, for reasons I don’t understand, and won’t come nearly close enough to me to eat from my palm. I toss her kernels of corn singly or by twos, and she dabbles for them. It takes a while to feed her that way! But it gives me great peace to be alone in the morning quiet with my duck.

The good news is that she’s healthy and her primary flight feathers are quite large. I’m not sure if she can fly, as I haven’t seen her take off, but she must be close. Here’s a better view of how her flight feathers are growing; they’re the big ones sticking out right in front of her tail.