Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, August 17, 2017, and it’s National Vanilla Custard Day. Meh.

On this day in 1585, the first group of colonists sent to the New World by Sir Walter Raleigh founded the Roanoke Colony on an island off what is now North Carolina. When the British returned in 1590, the colony had vanished completely—all 118 settlers. The only clue was the name “Croatan” carved in a tree: the name of a local Indian tribe. On August 16, 1585, the first animated cartoon, Fantasmagorie, created by Émile Cohl, was shown in Paris. Here it is at only a bit more than a minute long: it’s very crude, but what did you expect?

And on this day in 1915, a Jewish white man, American Leo Frank was lynched in Marietta, Georgia after being convicted of raping Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old employee in his pencil factory. He was convicted but sentenced to life imprisonment rather than execution, and that, combined with the anti-Semitism of the South, ensured that Frank would be dragged from jail by a mob and hanged. (See the photo here if you aren’t squeamish.) Most historians now think Frank was innocent and that the janitor who testified against him was the real murderer. Frank was one of the 1297 white people lynched out of a total of 4743 between 1882 and 1968.

On this date in 1947, the Radcliffe Line, the committee-designed border between India and Pakistan, was revealed—after both countries had already declared their independence. The mass migration of Muslims and Hindus toward their respective countries was accompanied by the deaths of 1-2 million people. On August 16, 1962, Peter Fechter, 18, was shot by East German guards while trying to cross the newly erected Berlin Wall. It took him an hour to die, bleeding and screaming in full view of both the guards and horrified observers in West Berlin. The guards didn’t try to help him and those on the West side couldn’t, as he’d fallen on the Eastern side of the border. On this day in 1998, President Bill Clinton finally admitted that he’d had an an “improper physical relationship” with White House intern Monica Lewinsky; In a television address later that day, Clinton admitted that he’d “misled people” about the relationship. There’s little doubt that Clinton was a sexual predator for years, but somehow everyone forgets about it. Finally, on this day in 2008, Michael Phelps, an American swimmer, became the first person to nab eight gold medals in a single Olympic Game.

Notables born on this day include Davy Crockett (1786), Mae West (1893), Mark Felt (the real “Deep Throat”; 1913), V. S. Naipaul (1932), Robert De Niro (1943), Belinda Carlisle (1958) and Sean Penn (1960). Those who died on this day include Frederick the Great (1786), Conrad Aiken (1973), Ira Gershwin (1983), and Rudolf Hess (1987). I wasn’t a huge fan of the Go Gos, but I am of Susanna Hoffs (a nice Jewish girl) and the Bangles, so let’s hear one of their songs instead (the song, apparently performed at Hollywoods House of Blues in 2000; it ends at 3:55 and the band leaves the stage at 4:25):

Today’s Hili dialogue puzzled me, so I asked Malgorzata for clarification. She explained: “Andrzej took the picture through our wicker chair and it looks as if Hili were locked behind the bars. She looked at the picture and remarked that, thankfully, it’s just an illusion because she loves her freedom.” Maybe the dialogue is already clear to everyone else!

Hili: It’s good that it’s only an illusion of limited freedom. A: What do you mean? Hili: I can’t imagine life in confinement.

In Polish:

Hili: Dobrze, że to iluzja ograniczenia wolności.

Ja: Co masz na myśli?

Hili: Nie umiem sobie wyobrazić życia w zamknięciu.

We learned yesterday that on a hiking vacation with his staff in southern Poland, Leon became smitten with Mawrula, a local female cat. But he appears to have been stood up! Poor Leon!

Leon: She promised that she would come…