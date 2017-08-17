Robert Sapolsky and Sam Harris on neurobiology, free will, and baboons

I’ve recently been introduced to neurobiologist and science writer Robert Sapolsky (see my post here), and am looking forward to reading his new book Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst. Apparently a lot of the book is devoted to the topic of free will, which was a big part of the NPR show mentioned in the first link.

Last week, YouTube posted a good discussion with Sapolsky and Sam Harris (also trained as a neurobiologist). Sam’s podcasts are often a bit long for me, but I like this one, especially because of the discussion of free will and the fact that for once two people agree that it doesn’t exist—not in the dualistic sense. And they both agree with me. Here’s the YouTube summary of Sam’s podcast.

In this episode of the Waking Up podcast, Sam Harris speaks with Robert Sapolsky about his work with baboons, the opposition between reason and emotion, doubt, the evolution of the brain, the civilizing role of the frontal cortex, the illusion of free will, justice and vengeance, brain-machine interface, religion, drugs, and other topics.

The discussion of free will begins at 40:40 (Sapolsky explains why he rejects free will at 42:40) and ends at 1:14:50—about 35 minutes.

Sapolsky is distressed by the dilemma of realizing that we’re purely determined beings, yet we still feel we have agency. For some reason, that doesn’t bother me a bit. Yes, I act and feel as if I have a choice, even though I know I don’t, but where the rubber meets the road—on the societal and personal implications of fully grasping determinism—I can leave that sense of agency behind.

I think it’s likely that evolution, for reasons I don’t understand, instilled in us a feeling of agency (I have some theories that are mine), but we can overcome that when we ponder how we reward and (especially) punish people. Both men agree that one of the most important implications of grasping determinism is the reformation of the criminal justice system.

Now both Harris and Sapolsky conceive of “free will” as contracausal or “dualistic” free will: in other words, the notion that at any point in time, you could have done or decided something other than what you did, and independent of the laws of physics. They are not compatibilists who accept a Dennettian view that, despite the hegemony of determinism, we still have some form of free will, just one that’s different from what we think. (And yes, most people do accept contracausal free will.) I suppose that’s because Sapolsky and Harris think, as do I, that the implications of determinism are far more important than confecting some philosophical species of free will that’s compatible with determinism. But don’t argue with me—argue with Sapolsky, and chastise him for ignoring compatibilism!

I’d listen at least to the section between 40:40 and 1:15:00—if you’re interested in free will. If you have time, listen to all of it.