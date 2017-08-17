Robert Sapolsky and Sam Harris on neurobiology, free will, and baboons

I’ve recently been introduced to neurobiologist and science writer Robert Sapolsky (see my post here), and am looking forward to reading his new book Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst. Apparently a lot of the book is devoted to the topic of free will, which was a big part of the NPR show mentioned in the first link.
Last week, YouTube posted a good discussion with Sapolsky and Sam Harris (also trained as a neurobiologist). Sam’s podcasts are often a bit long for me, but I like this one, especially because of the discussion of free will and the fact that for once two people agree that it doesn’t exist—not in the dualistic sense. And they both agree with me. Here’s the YouTube summary of Sam’s podcast.
In this episode of the Waking Up podcast, Sam Harris speaks with Robert Sapolsky about his work with baboons, the opposition between reason and emotion, doubt, the evolution of the brain, the civilizing role of the frontal cortex, the illusion of free will, justice and vengeance, brain-machine interface, religion, drugs, and other topics.
The discussion of free will begins at 40:40 (Sapolsky explains why he rejects free will at 42:40) and ends at 1:14:50—about 35 minutes.
Sapolsky is distressed by the dilemma of realizing that we’re purely determined beings, yet we still feel we have agency. For some reason, that doesn’t bother me a bit. Yes, I act and feel as if I have a choice, even though I know I don’t, but where the rubber meets the road—on the societal and personal implications of fully grasping determinism—I can leave that sense of agency behind.
I think it’s likely that evolution, for reasons I don’t understand, instilled in us a feeling of agency (I have some theories that are mine), but we can overcome that when we ponder how we reward and (especially) punish people. Both men agree that one of the most important implications of grasping determinism is the reformation of the criminal justice system.
Now both Harris and Sapolsky conceive of “free will” as contracausal or “dualistic” free will: in other words, the notion that at any point in time, you could have done or decided something other than what you did, and independent of the laws of physics. They are not compatibilists who accept a Dennettian view that, despite the hegemony of determinism, we still have some form of free will, just one that’s different from what we think. (And yes, most people do accept contracausal free will.) I suppose that’s because Sapolsky and Harris think, as do I, that the implications of determinism are far more important than confecting some philosophical species of free will that’s compatible with determinism. But don’t argue with me—argue with Sapolsky, and chastise him for ignoring compatibilism!
I’d listen at least to the section between 40:40 and 1:15:00—if you’re interested in free will. If you have time, listen to all of it.
h/t: Julian
I’ve always thought, rather, that the feeling of agency was an inevitable illusion of being conscious.
Its easy to imagine not having agency with ones limbs: wanting to move ones hand and not being able to. But to observe ones lack of free will would entail wanting to think thought X and not being able to and thinking thought Y instead. It seems to me that this immediately leads to logical absurdities and so the illusion of free will* must by necessity be complete and seamless
*I haven’t decided on whether I agree with this yet
“I did it out of my own free will” means that I did it volitionally. Volitional action is caused by the brain, which operates according to the laws of physics. Free will and naturalism/physicalism are therefore compatible.
How can anyone seriously deny that we (fully embodied beings) make choices? Is there really no meaning to the question: “What flavor of ice cream did you choose?”
We don’t.
It is that we generally don’t choose our volitions. It is cause and effect all the way down. OK we can have second and higher order volitions but we don’t ultimately choose those. Try this on for size:
http://www.naturalism.org/philosophy/free-will/the-buck-stops-where
To clarify, here volitional = voluntary.
One would think that there is a meaningful difference between voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.
Who decided that agency requires contra-causal freewill? A chess-playing computer has agency; it really is the computer deciding on the move (even though the decision-making mechanism is deterministic).
We have a feeling of agency because we have agency in exactly the same way that the chess-playing computer has agency.
Most people engaging in the debate on free will point out the studies showing that action potentials for muscles ramp up a second or more before a decision is made consciously to move whatever that muscle controls. They claim that we do not have free will, because if we did then we would not initiate muscle action until the decision was made. (This is not their only argument, but …)
The error I believe is being made is limiting the identity of “I” to our conscious selves. Clearly the majority of our mental processes and actions based upon those are based in the subconscious mental processing of our brains.
Our conscious minds, often described as a hitchhiker, often lag behind because it takes time for them to “get the memo” when a decision is made subconsciously (as most are).
If we identify with our conscious and subconscious minds (I include autonomic processes, too … being a diversity advocate). I think many of these philosophical questions will go away.
Not so fast. Check out this paper on Libet:
Conscious Cogn. 2014 Feb;24:12-21
Brain signals do not demonstrate unconscious decision making: an interpretation based on graded conscious awareness.
Miller J1, Schwarz W2.
Abstract
Neuroscientific studies have shown that brain activity correlated with a decision to move can be observed before a person reports being consciously aware of having made that decision (e.g., Libet, Gleason, Wright, & Pearl, 1983; Soon, Brass, Heinze, & Haynes, 2008). Given that a later event (i.e., conscious awareness) cannot cause an earlier one (i.e., decision-related brain activity), such results have been interpreted as evidence that decisions are made unconsciously (e.g., Libet, 1985). We argue that this interpretation depends upon an all-or-none view of consciousness, and we offer an alternative interpretation of the early decision-related brain activity based on models in which conscious awareness of the decision to move develops gradually up to the level of a reporting criterion. Under this interpretation, the early brain activity reflects sub-criterion levels of awareness rather than complete absence of awareness and thus does not suggest that decisions are made unconsciously.