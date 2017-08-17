Death toll in Barcelona rises to 13, more than 100 injured

More murder by vehicle. First Heather Heyer, 32, in a terrorist murder in Charlottesville. Now multiply the sorrow by more than a hundred with another terrorist attack in Barcelona. Here’s CNN’s latest, which has now been updated by the New York Times:

The attack: A van plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona near Las Ramblas, an area popular with tourists.

A van plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona near Las Ramblas, an area popular with tourists. The victims: At least 13 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured.

At least 13 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The arrests: Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said two suspects have been arrested. Police are treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said two suspects have been arrested. Police are treating the incident as an act of terrorism. And ISIS: The terror group claims attackers as “soldiers of the Islamic state” — but it has not explicitly claimed responsibility for attack.

The New York Times adds this:

Two people were later arrested, including a Moroccan man whose identification documents had been used to rent the van. But the Barcelona police said neither was believed to be the driver, who remained at large. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the assault, which shattered a peaceful summer afternoon in one of Europe’s most picturesque cities. President Trump and other Western leaders quickly condemned the attack and pledged cooperation.

I’m in tears thinking of the families and loved ones of the dead and wounded, all asking themselves “Why? Why X?”, where X stands for so many names. And there are no good answers. The dead and wounded were all innocents, people who did nothing more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The world, it seems is falling apart, and what can we do to stop the violence? I see no solution. In U.S. we have no leadership save an unhinged narcissist, someone being repudiated by his own party. If there is a solution, it has to involve firm but empathic leadership, and that’s not on tap.

Yes, we can level blame, and there will be plenty of that in the days to come. But I just want it to stop. Words can hurt feelings, but they don’t take somebody away permanently from those who love them.

And I don’t want to show pictures of bodies, as there are also plenty of those on the news. I want to show this: the reaction of people on the Ramblas in Barcelona.