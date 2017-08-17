Another van attack in Barcelona kills at least one, injures many

Multiple sources, including the New York Times, report that at least one person has been killed and at least 32 injured in Barcelona after a van plowed into crowds of people on street along the route between the Plaza de Cataluña and Las Ramblas. I’m well familiar with that lovely area, as it’s the epicenter of the tourist’s Barcelona. In early reports, the police wouldn’t say that terrorists were responsible, but the Times is calling it a “terror attack,” perhaps because it resembled attacks conducted in several European cities by Islamist terrorists. The Mirror has pictures of the aftermath of the attack, including the injured, but be warned that the pictures are gory and disturbing.

The white van involved in the attack was abandoned on the Ramblas, and there are reports that two gunmen are holed up in a nearby bar, but that’s not verified. You can follow The Independent‘s live blog here.

Here’s the route of the van as given in the NYT.