Another van attack in Barcelona kills at least one, injures many

Multiple sources, including the New York Times, report that at least one person has been killed and at least 32 injured in Barcelona after a van plowed into crowds of people on street along the route between the Plaza de Cataluña and Las Ramblas. I’m well familiar with that lovely area, as it’s the epicenter of the tourist’s Barcelona. In early reports, the police wouldn’t say that terrorists were responsible, but the Times is calling it a “terror attack,” perhaps because it resembled attacks conducted in several European cities by Islamist terrorists. The Mirror has pictures of the aftermath of the attack, including the injured, but be warned that the pictures are gory and disturbing.
The white van involved in the attack was abandoned on the Ramblas, and there are reports that two gunmen are holed up in a nearby bar, but that’s not verified. You can follow The Independent‘s live blog here.
Here’s the route of the van as given in the NYT.
I blame Catalonian foreign policy.
Horrific pictures from Las Ramblas.
I’m not sure I understand your comment about Catalonian foreign policy, most of which seems to be a fight for independence. I assumed the attack is just the easy target, low tech, method of causing mayhem, by people who have little fear of likely capture or even their own death.
Satire, Geoff. Nearly every take within, say, 2 months of an attack in Europe is wrong. You have to wait that long for the security people to trace the MO.
That said, I have difficulty imagining any non-serious hack will attempt to blame Catalonia: someone will have a go at Spain even though they have been barely involved in the ME for a decade. Someone will find out some problem in Cueta and Mehdi Hasan will hagiograph Muslim Spain in some throat-clearing journalistic da’wa. The ‘Pray For’ hash-tag, I suspect, is diminishing in returns, even among the most sanctimonious.
God help us if Barcelona has some equivalent of the doggerel Tony Walsh hammed up after the Manchester atrocity. It’ll be Freddie Mercury & Monserrat Caballe singing ‘Barcelona’ for the next few days as we discover the troubled mental history and some form of alienation or sheer bad luck of Driss Oukabir, if he is the attacker.
I’m seeing reports on Reddit of two vans used, drivers have taken hostages in nearby restaurant. So, not an accident.
BBC saying 13 dead.
I’m sure our president will wait a few days, until all the evidence is in, before weighing in to assign blame.
