A screaming, puffed-up frog

This video of a Cape Rain frog (Breviceps gibbosus) should not be taken as amusing because, as National Geographic reported . . . . .

“I find it sad, not hilarious,” says Jill Goldman, a private animal behavior therapist. “I think people are drawn to videos that look funny when they don’t really understand why the animal is doing what [it’s] doing.” (See: “ People Are Scaring Their Cats With Cucumbers. They Shouldn’t .”)

The footage Van Nierop took is billed as “hilarious,” but not everyone agrees that it’s funny.

Simon Van Nierop, who captured the video, was taking a walk with his children and dogs in the Tokai Forest in Table Mountain National Park when they heard high-pitched screaming. They traced it to a yellow and black, puffed up cape rain frog , a species endemic to South Africa’s Western Cape and listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List.

“Notice how the frog is backing up, trying to escape,” Alan Channing, an emeritus professor at the University of the Western Cape who’s written several books about frogs, says in an email. Channing, who has studied frogs in the wild for years, says he’s certain the frog was making the noise and puffing up its body to scare away potential threats.

They puff up their bodies by swallowing air, clearly part of a threat display. So if you live in South Africa, where the species is endemic, and you make one scream, back off.

I have to say, though, that I’ve never heard an amphibian make a noise like this.