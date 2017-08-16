Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Wednesday, August 16, 2017, and Finger Therapy Day. It’s also National Rum Day, and perhaps I should have a tiny tot of a touted tipple I bought in Guatemala several years ago: Ron Zacapa Cenenario, 23 years in the cask. That’s sipping rather than mixing rum. And in Kyoto, it’s Gozan no Okuribi, the day when spirits of your ancestors, who visiting the preceding few day, go back to wherever they came from.

Not much happened in this day in history, nor were many notables born. On the other hand, it was a good day for deaths—if you call that “good”. On August 16, 1896, three miners, Skookum Jim Mason, George Carmack and Dawson Charlie (yes, that’s his name, as he was an indigenous Tagish), discovered gold on Bonanza Creek, a tributary of the Klondike River in Canada, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush. Although it drew 100,000 wealth-seekers, the rush lasted but three years before it went bust, and only a handful of people got rich. And, on this date in 1962, Pete Best was fired as the Beatles’s drummer, to be replaced two days later by Ringo Starr.

Notables born on this day include T. E. Lawrence (1888), Menachim Begin (1913), Fess Parker (1924), Suzanne Farrell (1945) and Madonna (1958, it’s hard to believe she’s 59 today). Those who died on this day include Andrew Marvell (1678), Jacob Bernoulli (1705), Mathew Tindal (1733), Jean-Martin Charcot (1893; I’m reading about him now, as he was one of Freud’s early mentors), Babe Ruth (1948), Margaret Mitchell (1949), Elvis Presley (1977, but did he really die?), Abu Nidal (2002), Idi Amin (2003), and, one year ago, the irascible John McLaughlin (“bye-BYE”!). Here’s a photo I took in Dorset when, after a long time of searching, I found the site of the motorcycle crash that killed T. E. Lawrence (of Arabia). It was ironic, because right before we were there, another car crashed at the same place:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying out some Big Words:

Hili: I have a cognitive dissonance. Cyrus: And that means? Hili: I’m drawn in different directions.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam dysonans poznawczy.

Cyrus: To znaczy?

Hili: Ciągnie mnie w różne strony.

Up in the Polish mountains, Leon has found a girlfriend. And her name is Mawrula! If you lighten the photo below, you’ll she that she’s a lovely black cat. Leon is deeply smitten. (More romantic adventures tomorrow.)

Leon: Wait for me, baby. After they make breakfast, I’ll eat and come out.

A tw**t found by Matthew: Cats make the world go ’round:

Some people say love makes the world go round. Some people think it's gravity. But what if it's a massive extradimensional cat? pic.twitter.com/KpD2myiM1p — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 15, 2017

And another from the Twi**er addict Dr. Cobb. This is a drumming cockatiel, appropriate for the day on which Ringo became the Beatles’ drummer;

It's hard to stay positive sometimes, so here's a bird realizing a love of drumming pic.twitter.com/DplQ4uZAPf — Kyle Hill (@Sci_Phile) August 15, 2017