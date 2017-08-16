Should we shame bigoted protestors and get them fired?

Well, after Donald Trump reluctantly called out white supremacists and neo-Nazis the other day, he took it all back last night with an astounding press conference in which he blamed “both sides for the violence” (well, that’s sort of true, even though only one side was responsible for the murder), but also refused again to condemn the bigots, saying there is “blame on both sides” and “very fine people on both sides.” Well, what does he mean by “blame”? And are any of the white supremacists and neo-Nazis, as well as those who marched with them “very fine people”? What does that mean? I’m on much firmer ground asserting that the very fine people were much more on one side than the other.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Trump also refused to say whether he put the “alt-left” (whatever that is) and the “neo-Nazis” on the same moral plane, noting, as Time Magazine reported:

“I’m not putting anybody on a moral plane. You had one group on one side, and you had a group on the other side,” Trump said. He added that liberal counter-protesters “came violently attacking the other group.”

It’s a sad day when the President, who can rightfully call out both sides for participating in the violence, still can’t force himself to make a strong statement against bigotry and racism (to be fair, he did mention his condemnation of neo-Nazis, though, as always, seemingly unwillingly). Stephen Colbert’s 12½-minute monologue last night was on point, almost as good as the news rants Jon Stewart used to deliver:

Two more points before I get to the question in the title. As I said yesterday, I am disappointed with how many readers decided that the courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment was too strong, and that we should ban the assembly of neo-Nazis and white supremacists, as well as their banners and flags. (This is considered free speech in the U.S..) One old acquaintance commented on Facebook about yesterday’s piece on this site arguing that neo-Nazis, white supremacists, anti-Semites, and other bigots should be able to express their view in public:

I disagree with Jerry Coyne. “Speech” takes many forms beyond words. Brandishing a Nazi or Confederate flag is action that talks, and the subject of that speech is hatred and suppression. Thus, it harms others. Our right to free speech ends at the point where it harms others.

The response here is obvious: all passionate political speech can be said to “harm others”. Criticism of Muslims, including Jesus and Mo cartoons, not only enrages many Muslims by denigrating their faith, but, some claim, harms Muslims by instigating Islamophobia and violence towards Muslims. Is there any difference between that argument and the “ban-the-Nazi-flag-and-speech” argument? If not, should we ban such criticism of Islam, or of Muslim behavior? What is the difference between Nazi speech and anti-Semitic speech that calls for the destruction and dissolution of Israel—something many Regressive Leftists not only tolerate, but approve at the same time they criticize anti-Semitism? Could that not be seen as harming Jews?

The point, of course, is not that the alt-right speech and presence in Charlottesville was valuable speech, but that it was protected speech, and protected for the very reason that nobody should arrogate to themselves the right to decide which speech “harms others”. That is John Stuart Mill’s point in the magnificent On Liberty (where he explicitly deals with odious and hateful speech), and it is the American courts’ interpretation of the First Amendment, which has been honed in a consistent way over several centuries.

Finally, I want to again decry violence by the Left. Some people see the violence by the Bigots—the attacks on demonstrators—as much less excusable than violence committed by progressives like Antifa (actually, they’re anarchists). Leftists even denied that some marchers came to Charlottesville looking for trouble, a claim that is now insupportable in view of the evidence of weapons-carrying Leftists. Violence by the Left is not excusable. If you think you’ll need a weapon to attack demonstrators, you’re not a progressive. If you think you’ll need it in self-defense, either stay home, flee, or take your beating. To me, the moral high ground of the Left historically relies on peaceful protest and civil disobedience (“civil” is the operant word here). Let the Right commit violence if they want, for it will never help them. In the end, violence always hurts the cause that promulgates it.

The issue of Leftist violence is the subject of a new Atlantic piece by Peter Beinart,”The rise of the violent left“, and I’ll give just the last three paragraphs (my emphasis):

Antifa believes it is pursuing the opposite of authoritarianism. Many of its activists oppose the very notion of a centralized state. But in the name of protecting the vulnerable, antifascists have granted themselves the authority to decide which Americans may publicly assemble and which may not. That authority rests on no democratic foundation. Unlike the politicians they revile, the men and women of antifa cannot be voted out of office. Generally, they don’t even disclose their names. Antifa’s perceived legitimacy is inversely correlated with the government’s. Which is why, in the Trump era, the movement is growing like never before. As the president derides and subverts liberal-democratic norms, progressives face a choice. They can recommit to the rules of fair play, and try to limit the president’s corrosive effect, though they will often fail. Or they can, in revulsion or fear or righteous rage, try to deny racists and Trump supporters their political rights. From Middlebury to Berkeley to Portland, the latter approach is on the rise, especially among young people. Revulsion, fear, and rage are understandable. But one thing is clear. The people preventing Republicans from safely assembling on the streets of Portland [antifa and their acolytes shut down a pro-Trump Republican parade in Portland, Oregon] may consider themselves fierce opponents of the authoritarianism growing on the American right. In truth, however, they are its unlikeliest allies.

But I’ve digressed. Today’s topic is a question that I’m pondering and have some tentative thoughts about. It is this: should we “out” white supremacists, bigots, and neo-Nazis like those who assembled in Charlottesville? And should we report them to schools or employers to try to get them expelled or fired? These questions became mainstream (with the universal answer of “yes”) in response to a Facebook post made by actor Jennifer Lawerence (click screenshot to go to her page):

There are actually three questions at issue here, and I give my tentative thoughts under each.

1.) Should such people be outed? That is, should Leftists publicize their names? My answer is, “It’s not illegal, but I wouldn’t do it.” This is a public assembly, and anyone showing their face in public can be publicly identified (there are exceptions, I think, as with the children of movie stars and other celebrities who could be harmed or kidnapped with public naming and display).

But if you agree to this, you should also agree that conservatives should be able to name those participating in progressive rallies, Jews should be able to identify those participating in BDS or anti-Zionist rallies, and anyone should try to identify those who participate in Antifa rallies, since they’re anarchists bent on committing violence. Identifying antifas is harder since they actually cover their faces so they can’t be identified when rioting and beating up people. Imagine the outcry that would ensue if the bigots in Charlottesville covered their faces, as the KKK used to!

As I said, I wouldn’t participate in this exercise, as I’m more interested in fighting the ideas than punishing those who hold them, and I think there’s a vindictiveness in “outing” people that’s a bit unseemly. But there’s nothing unethical about it, and I wouldn’t criticize those who do it—so long as they don’t try to go further (see below).

2.) Does an employer have a right to fire a white supremacist? In general, the answer is “yes”. As the new Atlantic piece “Is being a white supremacist grounds for firing?” reports:

In many cases, firing someone for their political ideas raises few legal issues. Though public-sector workers can’t be terminated for their political views, and many union contracts require that an employer demonstrate “just cause” for firing someone, federal law doesn’t offer any protections for expressing political views or participating in political activities for those who work in the private sector and don’t have a contract stating otherwise, according to Katherine Stone, a law professor at UCLA who focuses on labor law. (There are a few caveats for those in states or municipalities with laws that go beyond the federal mandate.) But more to the point, Stone says, it’s not at all uncommon—or illegal—for private-sector workers to get fired for what they do in their free time if it reflects poorly on their employer. In cases such as this, an employer in the private sector simply isn’t required to employ someone who exercises their right to free speech, Stone says.

The article also notes, however, that historically this kind of firing, as with accused Communists during the McCarthy era, has been associated more with “racial justice” than with racist bigotry. I think firing is a punishment that has to be carefully considered, though, especially if an employee doesn’t express or enact their opinions on the job.

3.) Should we find the employers or universities of bigots and white supremacists and inform them who they’re harboring? Again, this is perfectly legal, but it’s not something I would do myself. It smacks of Schadenfreude, and could be used, say, to report closeted gay employees to Christian employers, or BDS members to Jewish employers. Granted, this is a form of social engineering, but I’m not sure how useful it is. Would getting a neo-Nazi fired who worked, say, in a hardware store accomplish anything? Would it be a deterrent to people to refrain from such bigotry, or would it embitter the person who was fired and harden their views, making them into martyrs? I am wary of ruining somebody’s livelihood because of their political views, repugnant as I may find them, but I am constantly pondering this issue. And remember, someone can be hounded from job to job, so they are never able to make a living. That’s a form of mob justice that I don’t want to be part of. As a determinist, I feel that these person have not chosen to be bigots when they could have chosen otherwise, but were victims of their genes and circumstances. That doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be called out or even punished, but to me it mandates a bit of empathy, and an attempt to understand them.

But to each their own. What do you think about the third (and the second) question? Do remember that some people can actually change their minds through discussion, but are unlikely to do so if they’re simply fired.