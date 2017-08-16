Thanks to all for sending in photos, and remember that I’m always looking for good new ones. The first one today shows a cryptic but unidentified (at least by the finder) Central American caterpillar. The resemblance to a twig is stunning. Here’s the note from Walter Carson, forwarded by reader Hempenstein:





Perhaps Lou Jost in Ecuador can help with this one, but if you know the insect, please respond in the comments below.

Reader John Conoboy sent some photos from a Galápagos trip. His notes are indented:

These are from a trip we took to the Galapagos in 2012. Unlike many Galapagos visitors we did not take a cruise, as I get seasick easily unless I am able to be outside in the fresh air where I can see the horizon. If I go below deck and the is enough movement, I get sick. We took a land-based trip through a New Zealand company called Active Adventures. Our guides and contacts were actually all from a Galapagos based company called Galakiwi, run by New Zealand ex pats. Our naturalist guide was superb. His name was Pablo and he was a big Darwin fan, so how could I not like him. I have read that the Seventh Day Adventists are working hard to convert people in the Galapagos and that it is possible to find guides there who are creationists. The downside of the trip was that we only got to the four islands that had settlements.

The Galapagos tortoise (Chelonoidis sp.) picture was taken at the Charles Darwin Research Station on Santa Cruz Island. I did not take good notes, so I think this is either Lonesome George, who we saw shortly before he died, or, more likely, Super Diego who has had much more breeding success than George, thus his name. I tried comparing this photo to some online photos of George and Diego but didn’t have much luck.

We spent a couple of nights on Floreana Island, which has a fascinating human history, fewer tourists, and, of course, interesting wildlife. I include two photos from the island. We saw couple of endemic Lava Herons (Butorides sundevalli) who posed nicely on a cactus (Opuntia sp.).

Marine Iguanas (Amblyrhynchus cristatus) are, I have read, black when young and more colorful as adults as this one on Floreana. I know there are a number of subspecies of iguana, but don’t know which this is. For anyone who is interested in Galapagos history, there is a fascinating documentary called “Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden” It is a murder mystery involving the first European settlers, a German doctor (Ritter) and his mistress, the Wittmer family who moved there after reading Ritter’s writings about the island, and finally a self-styled baroness and her two lovers. It may still be available on Netflix. The hotel we stayed at on the island is owned by the Wittmer descendants.

We took a hike to a cove on San Cristobal where people and endemic Galapagos sea lions (Zalophus wollebaeki) were enjoying a lovely beach together. This little sea lion was so cute and he posed nicely for a portrait.

It is easy to resist the sophomoric “I Love Boobies” t-shirts that are sold in all the gift stores. The real birds are much more appealing. My attention was on a couple of Nazca boobies (Sula granti) and did not immediately notice the blue footed booby (Sula nebouxii) on the right. This was taken at Kicker Rock, a very popular snorkeling site.

Lava lizards (Microlophus sp.) are everywhere. Here is one earning his name on San Cristobal Island, which would probably make him Microlophus bivattatus.

The sea lions love the harbor on San Cristobal and are found lying around on the piers, beaches, and even most of the benches near the water. The problem, of course, is that you have to be exceedingly careful about not stepping in sea lion poop, as I learned when walking on the beach while concentrating on taking photos.