A visit to Japan’s Kinka Squirrel Village

I’m worn out from politics and want to take a break today with ducks, squirrels, and other persiflage.

Rachel and Jun are a couple in Japan (she’s American, he’s Japanese), known to me from Jun’s videos showing him shopping with his cat and then cooking in front of his cat, letting the cat sniff each ingredient. Rachel posts a lot of videos about Japanese life and how Americans can fit into the culture. Today they visit a wonderful squirrel park—something that doesn’t (but should) exist in the U.S. Their notes:

The squirrel park (Kinka Squirrel Village) is right next to Gifu Castle. Gifu Castle is kind of a smaller Japanese castle, but it was only 200 yen [JAC: $1.81 US] to get inside and the view was beautiful!

First there’s a squirrel bit, then at 9:46 the party visits Gifu Castle, a 1950’s reconstruction of a 13th century structure destroyed during World War II.

Those are some stout squirrels! Does anybody know what species they are?