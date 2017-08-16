Eclipse coming: get your glasses now

I’m sure, if you’re in the U.S., you’ll know all about the eclipse next Monday, which reaches totality between 10:30 am and 3;30 pm, depending on where you are. If you want to see what the eclipse will look like from where you are (enter your ZIP code), go to this site. This is what we’ll see in Chicago, with the peak being at 1:18 pm. I’m fervently hoping that it’s not cloudy, even though the darkness will be fully perceptible in that case.

A Wired video about the eclipse:

Here’s NASA’s map of the path of totality, which shows Chicago getting about 87%%:

If you’re going to see it, and you should (there won’t be another total solar eclipse in the US until 2024, but go here to see all the worldwide total eclipses until 2067 (there are 32).

And NEVER look at the Sun during an eclipse—I’m serious. You can seriously damage your retinas. You can buy special eclipse glasses, which I’m wearing below, and if they’re good ones, they’ll completely occlude your vision unless you’re looking at the sun. Make sure the “ISO” symbol is on them, as that’s the important certification (I’m not sure what ISO actually stands for, but I’m sure a nice reader will tell us). If you haven’t ordered them, Space.com says you can buy ISO certified glasses at these stores:

7-Eleven

Best Buy

Bi-Mart

Casey’s General Store

Circle K

HobbyTown

Kirkland’s

Kroger

London Drugs

Love’s Travel Stops

Lowe’s

Maverik

McDonald’s (Oregon only)

Pilot/Flying J

Toys R Us

Walmart

Have fun! Thanks to Casey for providing me with my glasses.

What are your plans for watching it?