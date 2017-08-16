Eclipse coming: get your glasses now

I’m sure, if you’re in the U.S., you’ll know all about the eclipse next Monday, which reaches totality between 10:30 am and 3;30 pm, depending on where you are. If you want to see what the eclipse will look like from where you are (enter your ZIP code), go to this site. This is what we’ll see in Chicago, with the peak being at 1:18 pm. I’m fervently hoping that it’s not cloudy, even though the darkness will be fully perceptible in that case.
A Wired video about the eclipse:
Here’s NASA’s map of the path of totality, which shows Chicago getting about 87%%:
If you’re going to see it, and you should (there won’t be another total solar eclipse in the US until 2024, but go here to see all the worldwide total eclipses until 2067 (there are 32).
And NEVER look at the Sun during an eclipse—I’m serious. You can seriously damage your retinas. You can buy special eclipse glasses, which I’m wearing below, and if they’re good ones, they’ll completely occlude your vision unless you’re looking at the sun. Make sure the “ISO” symbol is on them, as that’s the important certification (I’m not sure what ISO actually stands for, but I’m sure a nice reader will tell us). If you haven’t ordered them, Space.com says you can buy ISO certified glasses at these stores:
7-Eleven
Best Buy
Bi-Mart
Casey’s General Store
Circle K
HobbyTown
Kirkland’s
Kroger
London Drugs
Love’s Travel Stops
Lowe’s
Maverik
McDonald’s (Oregon only)
Pilot/Flying J
Toys R Us
Walmart
Have fun! Thanks to Casey for providing me with my glasses.
What are your plans for watching it?
I’m pretty excited. We’ll get about 97% where I live, but I could drive a couple of hours to get to totality, if I didn’t think the roads would be a complete clusterfuck. The last eclipse I saw was in India in 95, so it has been a good while. Happy and safe watching to all!
Last time we had a good one I recall using a welder’s shield to look at the eclipse. So if all the glasses are sold out in your area, and you have a welder close by, see if he has some extra shields.
The Sensuous Curmudgeon has had several posts on the religious zaniness surrounding the eclipse in the last couple weeks. The World Net Daily type folks are going full “end times”.
A friend has asked if it is safe to view the eclipse via a cellphone camera in selfie mode. With the eclipse behind him, can the partial eclipse be watched on the phone screen without damage to either the CCD in the phone or to himself?
I would suspect that the cellphone won’t be bright enough to burn a person’s retina, but I’m not sure what that would do to the CCD.
Last eclipse I had to put a neutral density filter (OD 3 – 1000 times attenuation) in order for my phone to take a good picture and it worked well. The phone will not put brighter light than it is capable, so looking at the screen would be safe, but not worth the chance as 1) I don’t know if it would damage the camera sensor, 2) if the phone accidentally moved then you would be looking directly at the sun…not good.
Think your times are off. Should be am for the start
Amazon has created chaos by recalling eclipse glasses they have sold as possibly being counterfeit. According to the American Astronomical Society, “it appears Amazon let anyone sell solar eclipse viewers on its website without any safety checks,” and then made things worse by recalling glasses from both approved and unapproved vendors.
Can we rip the glasses off nazis? How about Breitbart readers?
At the center of the track on the Snake River plain in remote Eastern Oregon, an eight hour drive from Seattle. Still, there will be crowds.
Remote eastern Oregon is one of my favorite places in the world. And yes, I imagine there will be crowds! I was at the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center last August, and they were anticipating quite the crowd even then.
Mine too, and largely undiscovered. Let it remain so. Love the John Day Condon Center and the phenomenal Painted Hills.
Reading this made me think of Annie Dillard’s wonderful belles-lettres essay about the profound experience of viewing a total solar eclipse. (Hint: It’s nothing like seeing a mere partial eclipse.) Reading it again just now, makes me want to make travel plans to get in the path of this one.
Thank you for this reminder – I originally blew it off because I don’t live in the 100% path but of course just go look at it anyways and yes I’ll get some genuine specs from Lowe’s where I always see them but now know there genuine.
If you have binoculars, you can project the sun’s image on a sheet of paper. I don’t remember whether you direct the objective to the sun or the ocular, you will have to try, and you will also have to experiment with the distance from the binoculars at which you get a sharp image.
Unfortunately, here in Europe we won’t have the chance to observe the eclipse, I think in the UK you will be able to see a partial eclipse.
I’m headed to Gothenburg in western Nebraska on Interstate 80. It’s about a 5 hour drive for us. I shouldn’t “say” this out loud, but I am skipping our first day of the semester to go see it. Several of my Biology colleagues are doing the same. Please don’t tell our new Dean.
Worked with the ISO 22000 preparing for audits in a manufacturing facility once. It stands for the International Organization of Standardization but they use ISO instead of IOS for some reason.