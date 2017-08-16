Duck doings

Yesterday the newest mallard, Daisy, had departed the pond. I thought she was gone, but when I went downstairs early this morning for the 7 a.m. feeding (my favorite, as it’s quiet and nobody bothers me), there were Honey and Daisy in the narrow part of the pond, apparently awaiting breakfast:


What can I do? I have to feed them both. Yesterday I bought three big bags of frozen corn at the store, which should last about a week. More mealworms are on the way.

The good news is that Honey seems to tolerate Daisy better at feeding time, and will let me feed Daisy when she’s only a few yards away. Occasionally Honey will open her bill, lower her neck and make a beeline at Daisy, who flees, but the new duck soon comes swimming back. I’m hoping to socialize them so they become friends and not competitors, and also hoping that Daisy and Honey will migrate off together when the time comes.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. Randy schenck
    Posted August 16, 2017 at 12:19 pm | Permalink

    What happens if tomorrow they bring in three more friends. You may be taking out a loan soon.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted August 16, 2017 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

      I am committed to the welfare of all ducks in the pond.

      Reply
      • Randy schenck
        Posted August 16, 2017 at 12:30 pm | Permalink

        Have you considered running for office?

        Reply
        • whyevolutionistrue
          Posted August 16, 2017 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

          We must make the Pond great again! There is nobody who cares for ducks better than I! I am the world’s best friend to ducks!

          Reply
          • Randy schenck
            Posted August 16, 2017 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

            I think you’ve got!

            Reply
          • jimroberts
            Posted August 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

            And you’ll build a wall to keep cats away from the ducklings, and make the cats pay for it!

            Reply
  2. busterggi
    Posted August 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm | Permalink

    Don’t wait too long to start putting up their winter quarters for them.

    Reply
  3. Janet
    Posted August 16, 2017 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    What if Daisy is not a Daisy but a David…and there is hanky-panky going on…

    Reply
  4. Heather Hastie
    Posted August 16, 2017 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

    It’s great to see Daisy is still there keeping Honey company until they’re both fully fit for flight.

    Reply
  5. Ken Kukec
    Posted August 16, 2017 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

    … there were Honey and Daisy in the narrow part of the pond, apparently awaiting breakfast …

    Call Deepak; I wanna come back as your duck. A being could do worse.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: