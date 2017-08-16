Duck doings

Yesterday the newest mallard, Daisy, had departed the pond. I thought she was gone, but when I went downstairs early this morning for the 7 a.m. feeding (my favorite, as it’s quiet and nobody bothers me), there were Honey and Daisy in the narrow part of the pond, apparently awaiting breakfast:





What can I do? I have to feed them both. Yesterday I bought three big bags of frozen corn at the store, which should last about a week. More mealworms are on the way.

The good news is that Honey seems to tolerate Daisy better at feeding time, and will let me feed Daisy when she’s only a few yards away. Occasionally Honey will open her bill, lower her neck and make a beeline at Daisy, who flees, but the new duck soon comes swimming back. I’m hoping to socialize them so they become friends and not competitors, and also hoping that Daisy and Honey will migrate off together when the time comes.