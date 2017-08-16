Duck doings

Yesterday the newest mallard, Daisy, had departed the pond. I thought she was gone, but when I went downstairs early this morning for the 7 a.m. feeding (my favorite, as it’s quiet and nobody bothers me), there were Honey and Daisy in the narrow part of the pond, apparently awaiting breakfast:
What can I do? I have to feed them both. Yesterday I bought three big bags of frozen corn at the store, which should last about a week. More mealworms are on the way.
The good news is that Honey seems to tolerate Daisy better at feeding time, and will let me feed Daisy when she’s only a few yards away. Occasionally Honey will open her bill, lower her neck and make a beeline at Daisy, who flees, but the new duck soon comes swimming back. I’m hoping to socialize them so they become friends and not competitors, and also hoping that Daisy and Honey will migrate off together when the time comes.
What happens if tomorrow they bring in three more friends. You may be taking out a loan soon.
I am committed to the welfare of all ducks in the pond.
Have you considered running for office?
We must make the Pond great again! There is nobody who cares for ducks better than I! I am the world’s best friend to ducks!
I think you’ve got!
And you’ll build a wall to keep cats away from the ducklings, and make the cats pay for it!
Don’t wait too long to start putting up their winter quarters for them.
What if Daisy is not a Daisy but a David…and there is hanky-panky going on…
It’s great to see Daisy is still there keeping Honey company until they’re both fully fit for flight.
Call Deepak; I wanna come back as your duck. A being could do worse.