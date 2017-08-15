Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Well, it’s Tuesday, August 15, 2017. and we’re halfway through August, wending our way toward Back To School Time. It’s also National Lemon Meringue Pie Day, a dessert that, made properly, is a thing of beauty. (It’s also Julia Child’s birthday; see below.) In many places it’s the Feast of the Assumption, a Catholic holiday that’s also celebrated in Poland, where Andrzej, Malgorzata, Hili and Cyrus will resolutely ignore it. (The holiday celebrates the Catholic “fact”, simply declared as dogma by the Pope in 1950, that Mary was bodily assumed into Heaven. It’s not in the Bible at all; it was simply made up. Note that many people confuse the Assumption with the Immaculate Conception, which is simply Mary’s being born without sin. Also, the Immaculate Conception does not refer to Mary’s being a virgin when she became pregnant with Fetus Jesus. I suspect more atheists know these things than do Catholics.)

It’s Independence Day in India, celebrating its founding as a nation on this day in 1947, so it’s India’s 70th birthday. Happy birthday to a country I love, and Jai Hind! Below are the stirring words of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, spoken in his famous “Tryst with Destiny” address delivered to the Indian Parliament just before midnight on August 15. (You can read the entire short speech at the link.)

Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. It is fitting that at this solemn moment, we take the pledge of dedication to the service of India and her people and to the still larger cause of humanity.

Here’s part of the speech, regarded as one of the great orations of the twentieth century:

I’ll be giving talks in India this fall and winter for a while, and am quite excited.

On this day in 1057 (at least as recounted by some), Macbeth, king of the Scots and the model for Shakespeare’s historically inaccurate Macbeth, was killed at the Battle of Lumphanan by the army of Máel Coluim mac Donnchada. On August 15, 1534, Ignatius of Loyola and six companions took religious vows that eventually led to the establishment of the Jesuits six years later. On this date in 1939, the movie The Wizard of Oz premiered at Grauman’s Chinese theater in Los Angeles. Exactly nine years later, the Republic of Korea (South Korea) was created as a nation separate from the North, with the demarcation line being the 38th parallel north. Two years later, North Korea invaded the South, beginning the Korean war. On August 15, 1965, the Beatles gave a concert to 60,000 people in Shea Stadium in New York City, said to be the first instance of “stadium rock”. (I hate those big, loud venues and will never go to a concert in a stadium.) Finally, on this date in 2013, according to Wikipedia, “The Smithsonian announces the discovery of the olinguito, the first new carnivorous species found in the Americas in 35 years.” While it’s in the order Carnivora, it doesn’t eat meat but subsists largely on fruit supplemented with insects. It is also a procyonid (in the raccoon family) that lives in the cloud forests of the Andes and looks like this:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was sunning herself on the windowsill, not asking to be carried in, when Andrzej (you can see his reflection) snapped this photo:

Hili: I should now look like the Sphinx. A: In what sense? Hili: I’m in an enigmatic reverie which nobody is able to decipher.

Leon is continuing his hiking vacation in the mountains of southern Poland, but he doesn’t go hiking every day; he makes his reluctance known by hiding under the bed at walkies time. Tomorrow we’ll see that Leon has found a beautiful girlfriend!

Leon: I think I will have a rest today.

And we have a cat photo from reader Peter:

My friend posted this picture of herself and her cat, and my wife commented on how it looks like they have just had an argument 🙂 I thought your readers might enjoy this photo as well (she said I could share the pic).

Finally, speaking of camouflage, Matthew Cobb found this tw**t. Look at those cryptic eyeballs!

