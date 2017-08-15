Smackdown: He Who Shall Not Be Named equates ex-Muslims with Nazis

I try to not post too many Tweeticles, but couldn’t resist this one, particularly because C. J. W*rl*m*n’s ludicrous tweet of this morning was so effectively countered by Maryam Namazie, head of the Council of ex-Muslims of Britain. (Note: my posting a tweet by W*rl*m*n does not constitute my writing his name in full, which I’ve vowed never to do, as anyone who catches me doing it gets a free autographed book).

"Ex-Muslims" not only adopt the same tactics as Nazis, they're also supported by Nazis and white supremacists.https://t.co/7WVhMY9ShJ — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 12, 2017

Actually apostates and rights activists are the resistance, the Islamists are the Nazis and you are what is called 'a collaborator'. https://t.co/op8GrCvFIw — Maryam Namazie (@MaryamNamazie) August 15, 2017

The article to which W*rl*m*n refers,”Gay Pride row between London mosque and ex-Muslims escalates“, is by Amandia Thomas-Johnson, and appears in the Middle East Eye, the magazine that employed W*rl*m*n after he was outed for multiple cases of plagiarism. The issue here is not violence, for there hasn’t been any any, but what is written on anti-Islamic placards held by participants in London’s Gay Pride March. The East London Mosque (ELM) objects to what’s on the placards, and are monitoring them to try to get the members of Namazie’s organization expelled for violating the Pride oversight committee’s code of conduct. As the Eye reports:

The Whitechapel-based mosque – one of Britain’s largest – has sent a formal complaint to Pride in London after pictures emerged of members of the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain (CEMB) parading with placards that said “East London Mosque incites murder of LGBT”, “F*** Islam(ophobic) Muslims” and “Islamophobia is an oxymoron”. “Let there be no mistake: Islamophobia is real, hateful and often violent, as we tragically saw in the recent Finsbury Park terrorist attack,” ELM’s executive director Dilowar Khan said in a letter yesterday to Pride co-chairs Alison Camps and Michael Salter-Church. “It is CEMB who deliberately conflates Islamophobia with criticism of Islam, as a way to excuse hatred directed at Muslims.” It said that the placards were designed to “alienate all Muslims from Pride in London, including LGBT Muslims”. “There can be no doubt that such a barrage of abusive placards has an adverse impact on Muslims, feeding anti-Muslim hysteria especially in the current climate of increasing attacks against Muslims,” the letter added.

The report adds that the ELM hosted a speaker 10 years ago whose presentation contained slides titled “Spot the Fag”, and, two years ago, hosted an American Muslim scholar—Yasir Qadhi—who said (not in his talk at the mosque) that Islam mandates death as a punishment for homosexuality.

To be sure, the view that homosexuality is immoral is widespread in Islam; here are the data from the 2013 Pew Report (excluding some Middle Eastern countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia) about the views of those in Muslim-majority countries on the morality of homosexuality:

Namazie’s group struck back:

CEMB’s response was scathing. “We don’t need your permission to march for LGBT rights or the rights of apostates,” CEMB spokesperson Maryam Namazie wrote in a letter to the London Pride organisers, in which she referred to ELM as a “centre of homophobia”. Pride was only taking the complaints “seriously because of a cultural relativism and tone policing that is only applicable to critics of Islam and never [to] critics of Christianity”.

Now this turns on words and meanings, and I’d be a bit wary of holding a placard accusing the mosque of inciting murder if it’s not their policy, as it appears not to be. That said, freedom of speech in the U.S. would have permitted those placards, though the March’s organizers apparently can ban them if they want.

But read above what the Mosque said about those words: that they fuel hatred and lead to anti-Muslim violence. This is exactly the same thing that the “punch-Nazi” crowd say when they want to ban the marches, speeches, and flags of bigots, neo-Nazis, and anti-Semites. And what this means is that if Muslims were in charge in England, such placards—and criticism of Islam for homophobia—would be banned as “hate speech”. After all, that’s the basis of W*rl*m*n’s equating of ex-Muslims and Nazis. Do we want that kind of ban? Remember, too, that such placards are not only illegal in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Pakistan, but could get you killed if you carried one.

One person’s free speech is another person’s “hate speech that should be banned.”

