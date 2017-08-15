Thanks to the many readers who answered my call for photos. Today we’re featuring the lovely bird photography of reader Colin Franks (photography website here, instagram page here)
Common Loon (Gavia immer) [JAC: I love this photo with the water drop.]
American Dipper (Cinclus mexicanus):
Pacific Wren (Troglodytes pacificus):
Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):
Golden-crowned Kinglet (Regulus satrapa):
Red-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta canadensis)
Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):
Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon):
Short-eared Owl (Asio flammeus):
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):