Pond update

It’s time to buy more frozen corn, as I now have two ducks to feed, and I have to keep them apart. It’s tsouris to help foster ducks! Here are Honey (rear) and Daisy (front) at teatime yesterday afternoon. Note the goldfish clustered around Honey, waiting to eat any bits of corn she misses. Sometimes I have to move away from the turtles and fish who have learned to gather around the ducks, as fish and turtles can’t move to a new feeding location nearly as fast as the ducks. (Honey will follow me anywhere.)

This morning Daisy was gone and I fed Honey in peace; I have no telling whether Daisy has gone for good or will be back.

On the sidewalk nearby, a crawfish (they also live in the pond) makes a threat display, waving its claws menacingly. When I went behind it, the claws were moved backwards. I took a short video, which is below the photo:

It strikes at the camera as I get closer: