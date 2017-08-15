And no violence, either!

Just as I oppose all bans on free speech as it’s been construed by the courts, so I oppose all forms of violence against those whose views we abhor—except in self-defense. Never in my life would I go to a demonstration carrying a weapon, just as the brave African-Americans who marched in the streets of the Sixties South didn’t carry weapons, for they were practitioners of civil disobedience. Dogs, clubs, fire hoses: they did not fight back, and never initiated violence. And make no mistake about it: segregation back then was far more of a threat than white supremacy is now: we don’t have much to fear from the neo-Nazis, but blacks were regularly killed by Southern racists. And not just blacks, either: remember Goodman, Cheney, and Schwerner?
In my last post I wrote this:
Well, what happened in Charlottesville was not a violation of the First Amendment, and the violence arose not because the right-wingers called for people to attack blacks, Jews, or immigrants. It happened because both sides came looking for a confrontation, carried guns or clubs, and the police, unprepared, did a lousy job of planning and keeping the groups apart. Had the bigots and Nazi sympathizers just marched, and not said a word, the same thing would have happened. Would you object to the mere presence of such people as a provocation?
Someone questioned that, and I noted that yes, the idea there would have been violence without white supremacist speech was just my opinion, but one based on the observation of things like the rioting by Antifa and their supporters in Berkeley before Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak—and he never spoke. The mere presence of one’s opponents, I aver, is sufficient to make some call for the banning of not just their speech, but of their appearance in public.
It is a mistake to think that violence is solely the recourse of the Right. In fact, I’m starting to realize that one thing that distinguishes the Regressive or Control-Left from the Progressive Left is the former’s willingness to engage in violence that’s not self defense. Think of Antifa—or the thuggish packs of students who roamed around The Evergreen State College brandishing baseball bats.
Case in point: this Twitter exchange. Arel and Snider would simply ban the presence of “neo Nazis”. Now that would solve the problem!
I’m not a gun-toting protester, but I think it behooves us to remember that one reason some groups haven’t embraced open-carry is that it would be very, very dangerous for them. The state does not equally protect all citizens’ right to bear arms.
Banning the REAL Nazis in Germany actually contributed to the undermining of the Republic since it brought a supposedly Democratic system into disrepute.
The real solution was and is supporting the LAW and controlling the hotheads.
Communists were banned in Russia, nazis were banned in Germany, Protestants were banned in Sweden, Christians were banned in Rome. How well did those bans work?
“You have a man, you have a problem. No man, no problem.”
Just clarifying who their intellectual antecedents are.
Josef Stalin?
The novelist Anatoly Rybakov admitted to making up the quote. It comes from his novel Children of the Arbat . But I think it characterizes Stalin, and the purges, quite nicely.
+1
Arel and Snider are vile, racist thugs.
I must dissent from the view that we have little to fear from the neo-nazis, particularly if we define the term as to be a generic description of the extreme far right to include the likes of KKKers, neo-Confederates and white nationalists. It takes relatively few people to create massive disruptions. As the nation continues to polarize, the far right is likely to gain more adherents, especially when Trump is reluctant to criticize it. These groups will gain adherents because they harp on the theme that white Americans are losing out to other groups such as African Americans, Jews, and Muslims. In other words, appeals to the worst in people can be a successful strategy. The Atlantic has a nice article on explaining the appeal of the neo-nazis and their ilk. In one word, it is the appeal of victimhood.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2017/08/the-worlds-worst-support-group/536850/
Our supposed democracy is threatened when challenges to its legitimacy is ignored. This doesn’t mean that these groups should be suppressed for expressing their ideas. What it does mean is that the far right represents a real threat to the republic by creating instability and eternal vigilance is necessary to counter the threat. The far right represents a much greater to democracy than the far left if for no other reason than their much greater numbers. Those people who try to draw an equivalence between the far right and far left are ignorant of the realities of American life or else are apologists for the far right.
Shades of Weimer?
+1
Spare us from those who would find the censoring of any speech “an easy issue.”
If the antifa resistance had not been active, there wouldn’t have been any “many sides” for Dolt 45 to hide behind. Passive resistance isn’t just right. It’s politically very effective.
The definition of violence keeps expanding. It used to involve physical harm. Then it came to include speech. Now, according to Snider, the mere presence of Neo Nazis is violence. Personally, I think we should stick to a narrow definition of violence.
Oh wow, so they’ve moved from words are violence to existence is violence.