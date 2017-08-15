And no violence, either!

Just as I oppose all bans on free speech as it’s been construed by the courts, so I oppose all forms of violence against those whose views we abhor—except in self-defense. Never in my life would I go to a demonstration carrying a weapon, just as the brave African-Americans who marched in the streets of the Sixties South didn’t carry weapons, for they were practitioners of civil disobedience. Dogs, clubs, fire hoses: they did not fight back, and never initiated violence. And make no mistake about it: segregation back then was far more of a threat than white supremacy is now: we don’t have much to fear from the neo-Nazis, but blacks were regularly killed by Southern racists. And not just blacks, either: remember Goodman, Cheney, and Schwerner?

In my last post I wrote this:

Well, what happened in Charlottesville was not a violation of the First Amendment, and the violence arose not because the right-wingers called for people to attack blacks, Jews, or immigrants. It happened because both sides came looking for a confrontation, carried guns or clubs, and the police, unprepared, did a lousy job of planning and keeping the groups apart. Had the bigots and Nazi sympathizers just marched, and not said a word, the same thing would have happened. Would you object to the mere presence of such people as a provocation?

Someone questioned that, and I noted that yes, the idea there would have been violence without white supremacist speech was just my opinion, but one based on the observation of things like the rioting by Antifa and their supporters in Berkeley before Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak—and he never spoke. The mere presence of one’s opponents, I aver, is sufficient to make some call for the banning of not just their speech, but of their appearance in public.

It is a mistake to think that violence is solely the recourse of the Right. In fact, I’m starting to realize that one thing that distinguishes the Regressive or Control-Left from the Progressive Left is the former’s willingness to engage in violence that’s not self defense. Think of Antifa—or the thuggish packs of students who roamed around The Evergreen State College brandishing baseball bats.

Case in point: this Twitter exchange. Arel and Snider would simply ban the presence of “neo Nazis”. Now that would solve the problem!

This is an easy issue. The Neo Nazis are themselves an explicit threat of violent genocide. Their presence is violence. — Jake Snider™ (@jakehsnider) August 15, 2017