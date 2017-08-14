Once again I abjure you to send me your photos—unless you want this feature to die a miserable death. Thanks! Today we have lovely photos from our regularest regular, the estimable Stephen Barnard from Idaho. His notes are indented:

Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) with a juvenile:

These enormous dragonflies (species unknown) flew into my house coupled in passion. They were noisy! I picked them up and and took them outside, where they flew off.