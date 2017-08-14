Once again I abjure you to send me your photos—unless you want this feature to die a miserable death. Thanks! Today we have lovely photos from our regularest regular, the estimable Stephen Barnard from Idaho. His notes are indented:
Rufous Hummingbirds (Selasphorus rufus):
Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) with a juvenile:
These enormous dragonflies (species unknown) flew into my house coupled in passion. They were noisy! I picked them up and and took them outside, where they flew off.
Ah! The trouble is, looking at the quality of images such as this makes the rest of us with not such good – er – ‘equipment’ – feel inadequate!
I like the smooth look of the waxwings.
Also – “abjure vs. adjure” typo.