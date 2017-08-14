Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Here we are at Monday again: August 14, 2017, and it’s one week till the big solar eclipse. It won’t be total in Chicago (though it will be downstate), but it’ll be pretty good, and I hope it’s not cloudy that day. If you live in the U.S. and want to see how the eclipse will look from where you live, go here. Here’s what the near-totality will look like in Chicago (it also gives time lapse views, so you can know when to start looking):

August 14 is National Creamsicle Day, a favorite treat of my youth (it’s a bar of vanilla ice on a stick, but covered by what seems to be orange sherbet). I don’t know if they even make them any more, but given that they’re still the subject of a holiday, I expect they do. It’s also Independence Day in Pakistan, celebrating the Partition that occurred on midnight of that day (the midnight spanning the 14th and 15th).

On this day in 1935, Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, a blatant act of socialism (which some seem to forget), creating a government pension for all people who had worked. On August 14, 1945, Japan accepted the allied terms of surrender (it was August 15 in Japan), and the formal surrender took place September 2 on the U.S. battleship Missouri. Here’s a photo of the formal surrender:

Exactly two years later, Pakistan became independent from the British Empire. On August 14, 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show opened in London, starting the longest run of any motion picture in history. In 1980, Lech Wałęsa led the famous strike at the shipyards in Gdańsk, Poland—a place I’ll visit on my trip in September (the city, not the shipyards).

Notables born on this day include John Galsworthy (1867), Lina Wertmüller (1928), David Crosby (1941), Steve Martin (1945), Gary Larson (1950), Emannuelle Béart (1963), Halle Berry (1966), and Tim Tebow (1987). Those who died on this day include William Randolph Hearst (1951) and Bertolt Brecht (1956). All biologists (and many others) love Larson’s cartoons, and it’s very sad that he hung up his pen. Here’s one of my favorites; feel free to insert yours below (you can see many cat cartoons here):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili senses the onset of winter, a season she hates:

Hili: I can imagine that. A: What can you imagine? Hili: Winter and snow. A: But you prefer summer. Hili: Yes, imagination spoils all pleasure.

In Polish:

Hili; Mogę to sobie wyobrazić.

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Zimę i śnieg.

Ja: Ale ty wolisz lato.

Hili: Tak, wyobraźnia psuje całą przyjemność.

In southern Poland, Leon and his staff returned to the same place in the mountains that they hiked last winter. But now there is no snow, and Leon kvetches:

Leon: How many changes there have been here!

Yesterday it was hot in Winnipeg, and Gus was snoozing outdoors in the heat:

Finally, Matthew Cobb sent a tw**t showing a video of a rare but beautiful leucistic (not albino) moose in Sweden. I hope the hunters leave it alone!

MOOSE NEWSFLASH: Rare white moose spotted in Sweden pic.twitter.com/7xFciJq2T6 via @BBCWorld / Be safe, you beautiful moose! #LLAP — Kathryn Brusco (@KathrynBruscoBk) August 13, 2017