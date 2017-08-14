I’m worn out by the Charlottesville business, and depressed that some readers are calling for speech bans. We won’t discuss that in this thread (there are other posts where you can do that). Instead, let’s learn how an IMAX projector works. I’ve been to a few IMAX movies, the first being “Flying” or “Flight” (can’t remember the name [a reader below says it’s “To Fly”]) at the Smithsonian. They’re stunning, and until I saw this video I had no idea that a.) they involve real film stock (70 mm) and b.) they’re bloody COMPLICATED! I found this fascinating and offer it as an afternoon respite:
I believe the movie was called “To Fly” and one of the things I loved about it was the soundtrack, which had Pachelbel’s Canon in D major.
I’ve seen many movies/documentaries in the IMAX theatres at the Liberty Science Center in NJ and the Museum of Science in Boston. The best seats are right on top of the projector.
Dang, wish I knew you could be “paid for diddling” afore I made certain career choices.
You could probably diddle in retirement. Lot’s to look forward to. 😎
I actually saw “Dunkirk” at my local IMAX cinema and, being the first time that I had seen a movie in one, I was astonished at the quality of the picture. Just blown away.
( As an aside, it is quite possible that my late father-in-law gave the order to fire the last shells fired by the British army at Dunkirk!)
Wow, did he get out?
He did indeed. Apparently it was in a coal barge that was being used to evacuate the troops. His sergeant had “procured” a bottle of whisky and they shared it as they came across the Channel!
Excellent…
I started a monthly cinema ticket years ago, but find I don’t get my money’s worth these days. Yet somehow getting round to cancelling direct debits never occurs to me.
Net result is I do get to see some good films (and some awful ones), and saw Dunkirk on its day of release in the UK. I had no idea that projection is so fearfully complicated.
Fascinating video, but 70mm is a dying technology for several reasons, as should be obvious from the expensive, cumbersome, and delicate equipment, not to mention the nearly obsolete film medium. In the near future IMAX will be a museum piece.
I hope the end effect can be obtained with a digital projector technology of some kind. I remember a documentary showing an IMAX camera being used underwater for a film and the size and awkwardness of it was noticeable.
The camera has been use in space as well – I think on the space station.
I would guess as much. Everything is digital these days and the logistics of flying film all over the country is nuts. I remember what it was like doing it for the military theaters and they are all over the world.
I’ve seen a handful of IMAX shows and it’s very enjoyable. I had one experience that was a bit shocking. The program was about the undersea world and the coral reef. The show started with a submarine view of a large school of reef fish swirling around in a kind of 3D effect. It was astonishing, as if you were diving surrounded by thousands of colorful fishes. Instantly a few young people – teens and early 20s – seated in front of us began screaming. They stood up in a panic, and I could tell it was a small group of people with mental disabilities. The shrieks were animalistic and blood-curdling. Their caregivers directed them out of the theater.
The event puzzled me at the time and since. I wonder what kind of disability was it that would terrify these people. What was the neuroanatomy? How did the caregivers not know the limits of toleration of their charges? How did my excitement and enjoyment at seeing a film with disorienting beauty translate into terror for these people? I guess I’ll never know.