Where is North Korea? Some Americans have no idea

Now these people, asked on Hollywood Boulevard by the Jimmy Kimmel show to find North Korea on a map, are clearly not a random subset of Americans. In fact, they’re probably better educated. I show this not to make fun of the people (though they seem to think that North Korea is near either Greenland or the Middle East), but to show how abysmally ignorant many of us are about what goes on in the rest of the world. As the Torygraph pointed out three years ago, a poll shows that the problem is pervasive:

A National Geographic poll [JAC: This was in 2006, but I doubt things have changed] of over 500 young Americans, aged 18 to 24, showed that six per cent failed to locate their own country on a map of the world.

Among those with a high school education or less, the figure was one in ten. Only one in three could find Great Britain on a map.

In the same group, two thirds of the respondents estimated the population of the US at between 750 million and two billion (actual figure: 298 million).

Three quarters said English was the most commonly spoken native language in the world. It is actually third, behind Mandarin Chinese and Spanish.

There is an old joke that war was invented to teach Americans geography, but that no longer seems to be true.

In the same National Geographic poll, conducted three years after the Iraq War began, only 37 per cent of young Americans could find Iraq on a map of the Middle East.

The same percentage could point out Saudi Arabia.

Only one in four could locate Israel or Iran.

Even among college students, only 23 per cent found all four countries.