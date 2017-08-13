Sunday: Hili dialogue (and baby Leon monologue)

Good morning! It’s Sunday (Ceiling Cat’s Day), August 13, 2017, and mirabile dictu, I have overslept. I guess I needed it. It’s National Filet Mignon Day, and while that may be the most tender cut of beef, I prefer the tougher but more flavorful (and bigger!) portions like hanger steak or ribeye, though I rarely eat beef. It’s also International Lefthanders Day, focussing on the microaggressions and difficulties faced by America’s most silent minority.

I woke up to find headlines about the chaos in Charlottesville, but am writing this before I read the news. I’ll have a bit more to say about it later, though I note that my very short post last night accrued a lot of comments, and there was some acrimony and name-calling. Let us not start being uncivil just because others are engaged in physical violence.

On this day in 1876, Der Ring des Nibelungen premiered at the the recently completed Bayreuth Festspielhaus. I don’t like Wagner at all, but many of my friends love his music, and one friend in particular travels the world to see the Ring Cycle over and over again. Well, to each their own. On August 13, 1918, women first enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, with the first enlistee being Opha May Johnson. That didn’t last long, for soon all women, including Johnson, were taken off active duty. On this day in 1961, and I remember it well, East Germany suddenly closed the border between East and West Berlin (ostensibly to protect East Berlin from incursion!), and the DDR began building the Berlin Wall. On this day in 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts, who had gone to the Moon, were released from a three-week quarantine (I’d forgotten that bit), had a ticker tape parade in New York City and, later that evening, a state dinner in Los Angeles, where Richard Nixon awarded them the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Notables born on this day include Annie Oakley (1860), Bert Lahr (1895; the Cowardly Lion), Alfred Hitchcock (1899), George Shearing (1919; Jack Kerouac called him “The Great God Shearing”), and Fidel Castro (1926). Those who died on this day include Eugène Delacroix (1863), Ignaz Semmelweis (1865), Florence Nightingale (1910), H G. Wells (1946), Mickey Mantle (1995), Julia Child (2004) and Les Paul (2009).

Delacroix, unlike many other artists, was an avid and accurate painter of cats large and small. Here are a few of his works:

Meanwhile in Poland, there was a terrible storm on Friday evening (it didn’t strike Dobrzyn, but was close), a storm that killed people and leveled forests. As Reuters reports, five people were killed (including two Girl Scouts sleeping in a tent that was smashed by a falling tree), 30 injured, and 800 buildings were damaged. Malgorzata sent me this video of the aftermath:

But Hili was indoors during the inclement weather. Before the storm she was bantering with Cyrus:

Hili: I know very well what you are planning. Cyrus: And what is it? Hili: Don’t pretend you don’t know.

In Polish:

Hili: Dobrze wiem co planujesz.

Cyrus: No co?

Hili: Nie udawaj, że nie wiesz.

Elzbieta, half of Leon’s staff, has started posting old monologues from when the Dark Tabby was just a kitten. Here’s one. (Wasn’t he cute? But his seriousness was evident right from the start.)

Leon: When I’m sitting like that I’m growing, aren’t I?