I again implore readers to send me their good wildlife photos, as the tank is dropping. (I still have a reserve). Today we’re featuring some of our favorite birds–GREBES! The photographer is John Riegsecker, and his notes and IDs for these lovely photos are indented:

Keeping with your recent posts about grebes, here are some more. The Horned Grebe and Pied-billed Grebe photos were taken in Western Washington, the Clark’s and Western Grebe photos were taken at Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in Utah, a place I urge everyone to visit if they have the chance. Horned Grebe (Podiceps auritus) in non-breeding plumage:

Horned Grebe in breeding plumage [JAC: This is a striking difference!]

Juvenile Pied-billed Grebe (Podilymbus podiceps) swallowing a fish:

Pied-billed Grebe have the ability to squeeze the air out of theirfeathers and slowly sink out of sight, which is what this one is doing.

Clark’s Grebe (Aechmophorus clarkii). The sensor on my camera is not dirty: those specks are flies. In the spring there are huge clouds of midges that make it almost impossible to take a breath without inhaling some. [JAC: note the chicks riding on its back!]

A Western Grebe (Aechmophorus occidentalis)feeding a Clark’s Grebe chick. This Western Grebe (I think it is a male) was hanging around a family of Clark’s Grebe. The male Clark’s would chase it off, but at one point as it came towards the family, this Clark’s Grebe chick swam out to take the fish. I also have photos of the Western Grebe offering a feather to the chicks.